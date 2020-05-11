Patrick Baldwin Jr.'s top 10 college candidates include University of Wisconsin, UW-Milwaukee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee remain in the running for prep basketball standout Patrick Baldwin Jr., who’s a junior at Sussex Hamilton.

The highly rated Baldwin announced on Twitter on Saturday night through a display of logos that he has narrowed his college choices to 10 universities.

Baldwin’s list included UW, UW-Milwaukee, Duke, Georgetown, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Northwestern, UCLA and Virginia.

His father, Patrick Baldwin Sr., is UW-Milwaukee's coach. His father played basketball at Northwestern and was an assistant at Northwestern prior to becoming the Panthers' head coach in 2017.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. averaged 24.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists this past season as a junior. He shot 54.1% from the field, including 43% from 3-point distance, and 87.4% from the foul line.

He led the Sussex Hamilton boys basketball team to a WIAA Division 1 sectional final, where the Chargers were scheduled to play Brookfield Central before the WIAA ended the season due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-foot-9 Baldwin is ranked third nationally in the ESPN Class of 2021 top 60.