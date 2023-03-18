Mac Wrecke is eager to have Cal Klesmit as a college basketball teammate at UW-Green Bay.
On Friday night, they were opponents at the WIAA boys basketball state tournament.
Wrecke, a 6-foot-5 senior guard for Hartland Arrowhead, and Neenah’s Klesmit, a 6-2 senior guard, squared off in a Division 1 state semifinal at the Kohl Center.
“It’s fun,” Wrecke said. “It’s a challenge. He’s a great player. I can’t wait to play alongside him. But in those games, you just want to compete and try to have fun with it because you know they are going to come at you and I came at him. It was a fun game.”
Wrecke was 6 for 10 from the field and scored 17 points as second-seeded Arrowhead (27-2) earned a 73-61 victory over third-seeded and defending champion Neenah (18-11).
Klesmit was hampered by foul trouble and eventually fouled out after playing 20 minutes, 51 seconds. Klesmit,
brother of University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player Max Klesmit, wound up with 14 points and three assists for the Rockets.
“He is one of the best passers I have seen in a long time,” Arrowhead coach Craig Haase said. “His court vision is phenomenal. Besides his ability to score the basketball, that kid has some great, great court vision. You don’t go into a sectional final and put up 20 assists without court vision. So, it’s very impressive the way he plays.”
Neenah coach Lee Rabas said the Rockets had instances when they didn’t have Klesmit available due to injury this season. “You have to have a next-man-up mentality,” Rabas said.
However, Klesmit’s absence causes Neenah to have one fewer scorer and distributor on the floor.
“The other thing that hurts, Cal can create for other people,” Rabas said about Klesmit, who had 21 assists in the Rockets’ sectional victory over Superior.
Hartland Arrowhead's Mac Wrecke shakes a coach's hand in the second half of Friday's WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center. Wrecke will team up with Neenah's Cal Klesmit, who lost to Arrowhead, at UW-Green Bay.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead advanced to the Division 1 state title game against top-seeded De Pere (29-0). The Division 1 championship game is scheduled to begin about 8:15 p.m.
Wrecke, the program’s all-time leading scorer who surpassed 2,000 points Friday night, said he likes the balance the Warhawks have on offense and what the team has accomplished so far.
“For me, it’s awesome,” he said. “We have a great team this year. … It’s just great. This is what I wanted since I was a little kid – to go to state. We had the team this year that could do it and we did it, and I’m really happy about that.”
Four players scored in double figures for Arrowhead, led by junior guard Bennett Basich who scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half.
Photos: WIAA state boys basketball semifinals at the Kohl Center
in the first half of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Nicolet's Matthew McKay (13) shoots the ball against Pewaukee's Milan Momcilovic (22) in the first half of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Nicolet's Davion Hannah (25) shoots the ball against Pewaukee in the first half of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Pewaukee's Milan Momcilovic drives for a layup against Nicolet in the first half.
Pewaukee's Kaeden Osterman (3) shoots the ball against Nicolet in the first half of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Nicolet's David Bolden (3) celebrates in the second half against Pewaukee of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Pewaukee's Kaeden Osterman (3), Karson Osterman (10) and Milan Momcilovic (22) react after defeating Nicolet in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Pewaukee's Nick Janowski celebrates after defeating Nicolet in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals on Friday at the Kohl Center. Janowski plays for former UW player David Burkemper, whose three pillars were inspired by his Badgers coach Dick Bennett.
Pewaukee celebrates during the game against Nicolet in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Nicolet's Damon Landrum (15) celebrates during the game against Pewaukee in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Pewaukee coach David Burkemper looks at the crowd during the WIAA Division 2 semifinal game against Nicolet Friday at the Kohl Center.
Pewaukee's Nick Janowski (25) dribbles the ball against Nicolet's Matthew McKay (13) and David Bolden (3) in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Whitnall's Jack Lutz (3) shoots the ball against La Crosse Central in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Whitnall celebrates after a shooting foul was called on La Crosse Central's Frankie Wilk (21) with less than a second left in the game in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
La Crosse Central celebrate in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals against Whitnall at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Whitnall's Austin Herro (1) dribbles the ball against La Crosse Central in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Whitnall's Austin Herro (1) shoots the ball against La Crosse Central in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Whitnall's Myles Herro (2) celebrates after making a three point shot against La Crosse Central in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
De Pere's John Kinziger (1) shoots the ball against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Kettle Moraine's (1) blocks the shot of De Pere's Will Hornseth (13) in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
De Pere's Will Hornseth (13) is fouled by Kettle Moraine's Will Stuckey (3) in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
De Pere's John Kinziger shoots the ball against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals Friday at the Kohl Center.
De Pere's Zach Kinziger (4) shoots the ball against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
De Pere's Will Hornseth (13) dunks the ball against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
De Pere's John Kinziger (1) shoots the ball against against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Kettle Moraine coach Trevon Hughes watches his players during Friday's game against De Pere in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center.
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) shoots the ball aagainst Neenah in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Arrowhead's Jace Gilbert (24) drives the ball to the basket against Neenah in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Arrowhead's Tripp Walsh (1) shoots the ball against Neenah's Elliot Swanson (24) during the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) shoots the ball against Neenah in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) shots the ball against Neenah in the first half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Arrowhead's Tripp Walsh (1) shoots the ball against Neenah in the first half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Arrowhead's Garrett Sexton (34) looks to pass the ball against Neenah in the first half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Neenah's Max Klesmit (5) dribbles the ball against Arrowhead in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) shoots the ball against Neenah's Jackson Schlomann (2) in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Hartland Arrowhead's Mac Wrecke shakes a coach's hand in the second half of Friday's WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center. Wrecke will team up with Neenah's Cal Klesmit, who lost to Arrowhead, at UW-Green Bay.
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) is fouled by Neenah in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Neenah's Brady Corso (12) celebrates after Neenah's Justin Janssen (22) took a charge against Arrowhead in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
Arrowhead's Alex Kramer (3) dribbles the ball against Neenah's Brady Corso (12) during the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023.
