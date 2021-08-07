Notebook: DeForest's Max Weisbrod makes college commitment for men's basketball

Max Weisbrod, a senior-to-be at DeForest, announced Saturday on Twitter that he has committed to Northern Michigan University and plans to compete in men’s basketball.

Weisbrod, a 6-foot-3 point guard, helped lead the Norskies to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals in boys basketball last season.

He averaged 18.2 points, about 5 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game and shot 42.6% from 3-point range and 86.6% from the free throw line.

Weisbrod was a third-team selection on The Associated Press All-State boys basketball team, which was selected by a statewide panel of sports reporters.

Weisbrod was a first-team choice on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2020-21 All-Area boys basketball team.

He was a first-team pick on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team.

His 33-point effort carried the Norskies to victory over Hartland Arrowhead in the sectional title game.

He had 20 points and four assists in a state semifinal loss to Kimberly.

DeForest -- coached by Craig Weisbrod, who's Max's father -- played all road games last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding health and gathering rules in Dane County.