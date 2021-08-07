Notebook: DeForest's Max Weisbrod makes college commitment for men's basketball

Max Weisbrod, a senior-to-be at DeForest, announced Saturday on Twitter that he has committed to Northern Michigan University and plans to compete in men’s basketball.
Weisbrod, a 6-foot-3 point guard, helped lead the Norskies to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals in boys basketball last season.
He averaged 18.2 points, about 5 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game and shot 42.6% from 3-point range and 86.6% from the free throw line.
Weisbrod was a third-team selection on The Associated Press All-State boys basketball team, which was selected by a statewide panel of sports reporters.
Weisbrod was a first-team choice on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2020-21 All-Area boys basketball team.
He was a first-team pick on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team.
His 33-point effort carried the Norskies to victory over Hartland Arrowhead in the sectional title game.
He had 20 points and four assists in a state semifinal loss to Kimberly.
DeForest -- coached by Craig Weisbrod, who's Max's father -- played all road games last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding health and gathering rules in Dane County.
Northern Michigan is an NCAA Division II program in Marquette, Michigan.
Weisbrod is interested in studying business in college.
Weisbrod tweeted: “Excited to announce my commitment to Northern Michigan.”
Stoughton’s Cambelle Christensen makes soccer commitment
Cambelle Christensen, a senior-to-be at Stoughton, has orally committed to Minnesota-Duluth and plans to compete in women’s soccer.
Stoughton Girls Soccer and Stoughton Sports Boosters announced the commitment on Twitter.
Stoughton Girls Soccer tweeted: “COMMITMENT ALERT! Team captain, soccer wizard, and all-around exceptional human being, Cambelle Christensen, has just committed to play soccer for University of Minnesota Duluth! We get one more season with Cambelle as a Viking, then she becomes a Bulldog! CONGRATS CAM!!!”
Stoughton Sports Boosters tweeted: “Congratulations Cambelle Christensen on committing to play soccer for the University of MN Duluth! We are so excited for your future on the pitch & in the classroom at UMN Duluth!”