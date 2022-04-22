 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

New DeForest boys basketball coach follows in mentor's footsteps

  • 0

The new DeForest boys basketball coach comes from former coach Craig Weisbrod’s staff.

Eric Stewart recently was named the Norskies’ coach, DeForest athletic director and activities director Richard Henert wrote in an email.

Weisbrod stepped down from coaching the boys basketball team after this past season.

Eric Stewart DeForest photo

Eric Stewart 

Weisbrod — whose son, Max Weisbrod, was a senior on the team — wrapped up his DeForest coaching career with a 286-230 record in 22 seasons and was 345-265 overall in 27 years.

Stewart, a DeForest graduate, played basketball under Weisbrod. Stewart was in the Norskies’ basketball program from 2007-11.

Stewart was a basketball assistant the past four years. He has been a teacher and coached multiple sports at DeForest for four years.

The coaching experience has included as an assistant in golf and football. He’s a health and physical education teacher at Harvest Intermediate School.

People are also reading…

Stewart also served as a coach on the La Crosse Aquinas staff after graduating from UW-La Crosse.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics