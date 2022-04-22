New DeForest boys basketball coach follows in mentor's footsteps

The new DeForest boys basketball coach comes from former coach Craig Weisbrod’s staff.

Eric Stewart recently was named the Norskies’ coach, DeForest athletic director and activities director Richard Henert wrote in an email.

Weisbrod stepped down from coaching the boys basketball team after this past season.

Weisbrod — whose son, Max Weisbrod, was a senior on the team — wrapped up his DeForest coaching career with a 286-230 record in 22 seasons and was 345-265 overall in 27 years.

Stewart, a DeForest graduate, played basketball under Weisbrod. Stewart was in the Norskies’ basketball program from 2007-11.

Stewart was a basketball assistant the past four years. He has been a teacher and coached multiple sports at DeForest for four years.

The coaching experience has included as an assistant in golf and football. He’s a health and physical education teacher at Harvest Intermediate School.

Stewart also served as a coach on the La Crosse Aquinas staff after graduating from UW-La Crosse.

