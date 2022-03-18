 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
WIAA STATE BOYS BASKETBALL

Neenah holds off Racine Case in WIAA state boys basketball semifinals

  • 0

Top-seeded Neenah led by double digits but held on for a 60-52 victory over Racine Case in a WIAA Division 1 state boys basketball semifinal Friday at the Kohl Center.

The Rockets led by as many as 16 points but found themselves ahead just 54-52 after Terryon Brumby’s basket with 57 seconds left.

But the Pirates (22-7) couldn’t finish the rally as Neenah (28-1) iced the game at the line.

JJ Paider’s 17 points and 14 rebounds fueled the Rockets into the finals. Brumby had 14 points to lead Case.

Division 2

Pewaukee 60, Ashwaubenon 49

Milan Momcilovic, a 6-foot-8 junior who has offers from Iowa State, Marquette and Minnesota, scored a game-high 18 points to go along with seven rebounds and the Pirates went 19-for-24 at the line to pull out the win.

Ashwaubenon (24-5), which trailed by as many as a dozen in the first half and didn’t score its first points until nearly seven minutes in, took its first lead at 36-34 with 9:33 left.

People are also reading…

The advantage lasted just 13 seconds, though, as Nick and Ashton Janowski made back-to-back 3s to give the Pirates (26-3) the lead for good.

Marcus Tomashek (16) and Matt Imig (15) combined for five 3s as the Jags were 11-of-26 from beyond the arc. Josh Terrian (13) and Nick Janowski (11) also hit double figures for the Pirates.

La Crosse Central 52,

Westosha Central 51

Devon Fielding’s 3 from the corner with 24 seconds left gave the RiverHawks the lead in a see-saw game with eight lead changes and seven ties.

Fielding had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead the RiverHawks (28-1) while Kenny Garth and Jack Rose scored 18 points apiece for the Falcons (25-3).

Division 5

Bangor 64, Hurley 52

Tanner Jones scored 18 points and Dustin McDonald had 12 to pace the Cardinals (24-5) in their victory over the NorthStars (24-5).

Eli Talsma had a game-high 21 points to pace the NorthStars (24-5) and Braxton Sbraggia had 11 points and nine rebounds.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers take the court for warmups ahead of NCAA Tournament opener

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics