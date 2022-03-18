Neenah holds off Racine Case in WIAA state boys basketball semifinals

Top-seeded Neenah led by double digits but held on for a 60-52 victory over Racine Case in a WIAA Division 1 state boys basketball semifinal Friday at the Kohl Center.

The Rockets led by as many as 16 points but found themselves ahead just 54-52 after Terryon Brumby’s basket with 57 seconds left.

But the Pirates (22-7) couldn’t finish the rally as Neenah (28-1) iced the game at the line.

JJ Paider’s 17 points and 14 rebounds fueled the Rockets into the finals. Brumby had 14 points to lead Case.

Division 2

Pewaukee 60, Ashwaubenon 49

Milan Momcilovic, a 6-foot-8 junior who has offers from Iowa State, Marquette and Minnesota, scored a game-high 18 points to go along with seven rebounds and the Pirates went 19-for-24 at the line to pull out the win.

Ashwaubenon (24-5), which trailed by as many as a dozen in the first half and didn’t score its first points until nearly seven minutes in, took its first lead at 36-34 with 9:33 left.

The advantage lasted just 13 seconds, though, as Nick and Ashton Janowski made back-to-back 3s to give the Pirates (26-3) the lead for good.

Marcus Tomashek (16) and Matt Imig (15) combined for five 3s as the Jags were 11-of-26 from beyond the arc. Josh Terrian (13) and Nick Janowski (11) also hit double figures for the Pirates.

La Crosse Central 52,

Westosha Central 51

Devon Fielding’s 3 from the corner with 24 seconds left gave the RiverHawks the lead in a see-saw game with eight lead changes and seven ties.

Fielding had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead the RiverHawks (28-1) while Kenny Garth and Jack Rose scored 18 points apiece for the Falcons (25-3).

Division 5

Bangor 64, Hurley 52

Tanner Jones scored 18 points and Dustin McDonald had 12 to pace the Cardinals (24-5) in their victory over the NorthStars (24-5).

Eli Talsma had a game-high 21 points to pace the NorthStars (24-5) and Braxton Sbraggia had 11 points and nine rebounds.