Nathan Cotter, known for 'doing all the dirty work,' carries Columbus boys basketball to sectionals

COLUMBUS — It was a rubber match between long-time foes that appeared inevitable a couple of weeks ago when the WIAA released its tournament brackets.

There sat Columbus and Lodi in the same Division 3 regional with the Cardinals a two seed and the Blue Devils a three.

Already this season the teams had shared the Capitol North Conference championship and split their regular-season matchups. On Saturday, behind a huge second-half performance by Nathan Cotter, Columbus earned bragging rights and some special hardware to go with them as they defeated Lodi 65-52 in a Division 3 boys regional final.

Columbus advances to face fourth-seeded Edgewood in Thursday's sectional semifinals.

Cotter, a 6-1 junior guard, finished the evening with a team-high 16 points, including 14 in the second half, to help Columbus (20-4) erase a two-point halftime deficit and set the stage for winning the regional title.

“We needed to pump up the intensity,” Cotter said. “We played slow in the first half and I wanted to get us going.”

And did he ever. Cotter scored 10 of Columbus’ first 12 points of the second period. With the score even at 39-39, the Cardinals fed off Cotter’s performance by going on a 9-2 run to take a 48-42 lead with 3 minutes, 50 seconds remaining. It would be a lead it would not lose, thanks in part to hitting 13 of 17 free throws down the stretch.

“(Nathan) does all the dirty work,” Columbus coach Ben Schambow said. “He does things that he knows he’s not going to get in the box score for.

“He does everything that it takes to win.”

Cotter was one of four Cardinals to score in double figures as junior guard Aaron Uttech finished with 14 points, senior Jack Fritz had 13, and junior guard Mason Carthew finished with 11.

Lodi was led by senior Jaylen Montgomery who came off the bench to score a game-high 24 points. Montgomery accounted for 16 of the Blue Devil’s 25 second-half points and almost single-handedly kept them within striking distance in the second half.

“They had a little more gas in their tank than we did,” said Lodi coach Ben Leistico, whose team finishes the season with a record of 17-8.

“I tip my hat to Ben (Schambow). He does a great job with them. They ran their offense, made us play defense.”

For Leistico, it was a tough way to end the season.

“It’s sad to see it end like this,” he said. “It was a great basketball game. I wish it wasn’t a regional final. … We just ended up on the wrong side of the rubber match this time.”

The Cardinals will now advance to face fourth-seeded Madison Edgewood in the sectional semisfinal on Thursday. It will be Columbus’ third sectional appearance in the past four years.

“We’re going to be a tough out for anybody,” Schambow said. “We’ve got confidence on our side and momentum. I’m really confident that we can keep this rolling.”

COLUMBUS 65, LODI 52

Lodi .…………… 27 25 — 52

Columbus .…… 25 40 — 65

LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Wendt 2 0-0 4, Montgomery 5 11-12 24, Ring 3 2-2 11, Clark 1 0-0 2, Lincoln 1 1-2 4, Alsaker 3 1-1 7. Totals 15 15-17 52.

COLUMBUS — Carthew 4 2-5 11, Uttech 3 7-11 14, Brunell 2 0-1 4, Cotter 5 6-7 16, Sullivan 1 0-0 3, Schroeder 2 0-0 4, Fritz 5 1-1 13, Stauffacher 1 2-2 4. Totals 21 18-26 65.

3-pointers: L 7 (Montgomery 3, Ring 3, Lincoln 1); C 5 (Carthew 1, Uttech 1, Sullivan 1, Fritz 2). Team fouls: L 18, C 17.