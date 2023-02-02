MILWAUKEE — If you ask Todd Nesheim, there's no question Josh Manchester could start for the Mount Horeb boys basketball team this season.

It was a conversation the veteran coach and the standout freshman had entering the year. Ultimately, the pair settled on the 6-foot-2 guard coming off the bench.

It’s been the perfect recipe for success for the Vikings. Manchester is the team's leading scorer at 16.9 points per game and has elevated the team into the conversation for a Badger West Conference title.

“He’s going to be up for probably conference Player of the Year coming off the bench, and every coach is like, ‘Well, why aren’t you starting him?’” Nesheim said. “We’re playing well and we’ve been playing well all year. We had three wins against ranked teams early in the year, so why upset things?”

Manchester said he had strong desires to start at the beginning of the year. He instead trusted the process and admitted he “couldn’t be happier.”

“I still get good minutes, so I’m just happy to be playing,” he said.

Good minutes may be a bit of an understatement. Nesheim said Manchester logs roughly 30 minutes a game, the most among the Vikings, and has been a constant factor in games up until the end, providing a massive offensive spark off the bench.

“It’s instant offense,” Nesheim said. “He brings energy and a lift to the game, and his teammates, regardless of class, all have confidence in him.”

Manchester said he “takes it with pride” when talking about coming off the bench.

“I know I have to come in and impact the game, not just scoring but distributing and on the defensive end. Just all-out effort, diving on the ball to get the team hyped up; anything I’m happy to do,” he said.

That was evident Thursday afternoon as Manchester scored 18 points, including 10 in the second half, as the Vikings outlasted Portage 63-58 in a Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum as a part of the Milwaukee Bucks Prep Series.

Nesheim will be the first to tell you Manchester doesn’t look like a freshman and is a natural on the court. Nesheim, who won the 2015 WIAA Division 2 state championship, credited that to Manchster’s strong family ties with the game.

His grandfather, Tom Manchester, is a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer after a long coaching tenure at La Crosse Logan. Dave Manchester, Josh’s father, played NCAA Division III basketball for Bo Ryan at UW-Platteville and is part of the Vikings' staff.

“They’ve got a basketball bloodline and that’s kind of where his passion is,” Nesheim said.

Those inherited skills have been on display all season logging six games with 20 or more points, including 40 in a 74-59 win over Winona (Minnesota) on Dec. 28, 2022. Josh Manchester also fueled wins over Onalaska, Stoughton and Burlington, teams all ranked in Division 2 of The Associated Press poll.

Nesheim said Manchester’s shooting shined in those early wins, but what’s stood out has been the freshman’s adaptability.

“Now he’s being faceguarded a lot and the majority of his points are coming from the inside,” Nesheim said. “As a freshman, for me, that’s really impressive; the ability for him to adapt from game-to-game and in-game (to) how the defense is playing him.”

Conversely, Manchester said he’s put a focus on the defensive side. As a more slender guard, he said he “just transformed my body stronger” knowing he had to improve defensively.

Still, it’s the spark Manchseter provides off the bench that has made the biggest difference for Mount Horeb, which is 13-6 and third in the Badger West at 6-4, a half-game behind Edgewood and Oregon.

“We lost a bunch of seniors last year and to get people playing varsity minutes right away is awesome,” junior Nick Vorwald said. “It’s awesome having that confidence in him and our team.”

