The 10th annual Badger Conference Challenge boys basketball tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Waunakee High School and Waunakee Middle School.
Badger North Conference leader Mount Horeb is scheduled to face Badger South Conference leader Oregon in the first-place game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Waunakee’s Fieldhouse, according to pairings announced Tuesday.
Mount Horeb is ranked 10th in Division 2 in The Associated Press state rankings.
Game locations include the Fieldhouse for the varsity games; the high school old gym for JV games; and the Middle School for JV2 games. Waunakee High School is at 301 Community Drive. Waunakee Middle School is at 1001 South Street.
League tiebreakers were used to determine some placings among teams that were tied.
The schedule of varsity games:
Friday –
8th-place game: Badger North No. 8 Baraboo vs. Badger South No. 8 Fort Atkinson, 5:45 p.m.
7th-place game: Badger North No. 7 Sauk Prairie vs. Badger South No. 7 Milton, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
6th-place game: Badger North No. 6 Portage vs. Badger South No. 6 Madison Edgewood, noon.
5th-place game: Badger North No. 5 Beaver Dam vs. Badger South No. 5 Watertown, 1:30 p.m.
4th-place game: Badger North No. 4 Waunakee vs. Badger South No. 4 Monona Grove, 3 p.m.
3rd-place game: Badger North No. 3 Reedsburg vs. Badger South No. 3 Stoughton, 4:30 p.m.
2nd-place game: Badger North No. 2 DeForest vs. Badger South No. 2 Monroe, 6 p.m.
1st-place game: Badger North No. 1 Mount Horeb vs. Badger South No. 1 Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
JV and JV2 games:
Friday
8N/8S -- Baraboo vs. Fort Atkinson, JV/JV2, 7:15 p.m.
7N/7S - Sauk Prairie vs. Milton, JV/JV2, 5:45 p.m.
Saturday
6N/6S -- Portage vs. Edgewood, JV/JV2, 10:30 a.m.
5N/5S -- Beaver Dam vs. Watertown, JV/JV2, noon.
4N/4S -- Waunakee vs. Monona Grove, JV/JV2, 1:30 p.m.
3N/3S -- Reedsburg vs. Stoughton, JV/JV2, 3 p.m.
2N/2S -- DeForest vs. Monroe, JV/JV2, 4:30 p.m.
1N/1S – Mount Horeb vs. Oregon, JV/JV2, 6 p.m.
Admission is $5.00 per day. Wristbands will be issued for Saturday’s games.
Concessions are scheduled to be provided at Waunakee High School by the boys basketball boosters.
Revenues: Gate receipts and sponsorship fees are scheduled to be forwarded to the next school after expenses have been covered. A percentage of the revenue will be donated to a charitable organization announced at the event.