Monroe's Cade Meyer earns All-Area boys basketball player of year honor

“He was an extremely efficient player,” Bassett said. “He is going to be on the single-season and career field goal percentage top 10 list in Monroe, which is littered with past stars.

“He came to practice every day for three years with a great attitude and was always ready to work harder than anyone in the gym. Great player, very coachable and a joy to be around the past three seasons. He never complained that he didn't get enough shots or opportunities. He just busted his butt.”

Coaches of the year

DeForest’s Craig Weisbrod and Lake Mills’ Steve Hicklin shared the honor as All-Area coach of the year after each led their team to the WIAA state tournament.

Weisbrod’s team finished 16-6 after starting its season in January and playing all road games. The Norskies, who were moved up from Division 2 to Division 1 for postseason, advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals, falling to Kimberly 63-42 in Oshkosh.

“I’m just real proud of our guys and how they battled and stayed together,” Weisbrod said.

Hicklin’s team finished 23-6, advancing to the Division 2 state semifinals. The L-Cats dropped a 65-51 decision to eventual state champion Pewaukee in La Crosse.