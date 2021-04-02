Monroe's Cade Meyer earns All-Area boys basketball player of year honor

Inside, outside or from intermediate range, Monroe senior Cade Meyer was a scoring threat.
That offensive prowess and his rebounding ability led to the 6-foot-8 forward winding up as a focal point of foes’ defensive strategies during this boys basketball season.
“He could score at all three levels and did so in most games,” Monroe coach Brian Bassett said. “He was also a high-level rebounder who had 9.2 rebounds per game and that is with a teammate (J.T. Seagreaves) at eight rebounds per game.
“Cade also affected the game by the amount of attention he had every time out. Most teams would triple- and sometimes quadruple-team him, if he touched the ball near the paint. I think that J.T. and Carson (Leuzinger) are going to understand next year just how much attention Cade received, because the shots that were open this year are not going to be as open next season.”
Meyer, a UW-Green Bay commit, was a first-team choice on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team and a third-team selection on The Associated Press All-State team (including all divisions).
Meyer – who averaged 20.1 points and 2.1 assists per game and shot 56% from the field -- also was recipient of the state’s top senior post player award by WisSports.net. He helped lead Monroe (16-2) to a WIAA Division 2 sectional final berth.
For his efforts this season, Meyer was selected to the first team of the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2020-21 All-Area boys basketball team and was named the All-Area player of the year.
Meyer was on the first team with DeForest junior Max Weisbrod, Lake Mills senior Charlie Bender, Beaver Dam senior Nate Abel and Edgerton senior Clayton Jenny.
Meyer turned in his strong senior season after making his college choice of UW-Green Bay. That was a relief and aided his performance, said Meyer, who believed the Cheesemakers played well after starting their season in December due to the COVID-19 pandemic and playing a limited number of games.
“I could focus on the season and the task at hand,” Meyer said late in the season. “I feel like I’ve played as hard as I could this season and that’s all I could ask of myself.”
Meyer, who was at Black Hawk as a freshman, scored 1,031 points in his three years at Monroe, Bassett said.
“He could have scored more but he is a great team player and knew that if we wanted to get to state it was going to take a strong team effort,” Bassett said.
Monroe’s bid to reach the state tournament was halted by Lake Mills’ dramatic 56-55 victory in the Division 2 sectional final, a game in which Meyer scored 25 points.
“He was an extremely efficient player,” Bassett said. “He is going to be on the single-season and career field goal percentage top 10 list in Monroe, which is littered with past stars.
“He came to practice every day for three years with a great attitude and was always ready to work harder than anyone in the gym. Great player, very coachable and a joy to be around the past three seasons. He never complained that he didn't get enough shots or opportunities. He just busted his butt.”
Coaches of the year
DeForest’s Craig Weisbrod and Lake Mills’ Steve Hicklin shared the honor as All-Area coach of the year after each led their team to the WIAA state tournament.
Weisbrod’s team finished 16-6 after starting its season in January and playing all road games. The Norskies, who were moved up from Division 2 to Division 1 for postseason, advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals, falling to Kimberly 63-42 in Oshkosh.
“I’m just real proud of our guys and how they battled and stayed together,” Weisbrod said.
Hicklin’s team finished 23-6, advancing to the Division 2 state semifinals. The L-Cats dropped a 65-51 decision to eventual state champion Pewaukee in La Crosse.
“They are a really, really good team,” Hicklin said after that game. “They have a lot of guys who can knock down shots and score inside. … I thought we played well. I thought we made them earn it. I am proud of our guys and how we played.”
WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
2020-21 ALL-AREA BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Cade Meyer, 6-foot-8, sr., F, Monroe -- Meyer, a UW-Green Bay commit, was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team and a third-team pick on The Associated Press All-State team (including all divisions). He was recipient of the state’s top senior post player award by WisSports.net. He averaged 20.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game and shot 56% from the field and helped lead Monroe to a WIAA Division 2 sectional final berth.
Max Weisbrod, 6-3, jr., PG, DeForest – Weisbrod was a first-team pick on the WBCA Division 2 All-State team and a third-team choice on the AP All-State team. He averaged 18.2 points, about 5 rebounds, 8.0 assists per game and shot 42.6% from 3-point distance and 86.6% from the free throw line. Weisbrod helped lead DeForest, which played all road games this season, to the Division 1 state semifinals. His 33-point effort carried the Norskies to a sectional final victory.
Charlie Bender, 6-3, sr., G/F, Lake Mills – Bender, a UW-Platteville commit, was a first-team selection on the WBCA Division 3 All-State team and a fourth-team choice on the AP All-State team. He was a first-team all-conference pick in the Capitol North Conference and the league’s player of the year. He averaged 18.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game and shot 52.9% from the field. Bender helped lead the L-Cats to the Division 2 state semifinals (Lake Mills was moved up to Division 2 for postseason), including making the winning basket with 5 seconds left in the sectional final.
Nate Abel, 6-3, sr., G, Beaver Dam – Abel, an NCAA Division II Michigan Tech commit, was a first-team selection on the WBCA Division 2 All-State team and a high honorable-mention pick on the AP All-State team. Abel averaged 26.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game and shot 41% from 3-point range and 89% from the foul line.
Clayton Jenny, 6-1, sr., PG, Edgerton – Jenny, a UW-Platteville commit, was a WBCA Division 3 first-team All-State choice and a high honorable-mention pick on the AP All-State team. Jenny averaged 26.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.9 steals per game and shot 41% from 3-point distance and 82% at the free throw line.
SECOND TEAM
Brenden Weis, 6-6, sr., G/F, Janesville Parker; Ben Olson, 6-4, jr., F/G, Sun Prairie; Jack Campion, 5-10, jr., G, Milton; Carson Leuzinger, 6-0, jr., Monroe; Cael McGee, 6-3, sr., G, Stoughton.
THIRD TEAM
Levi Birkholz, 6-3, so., F, Lakeside Lutheran; Andrew Keller, 6-6, jr, F/C, Waunakee; Craig Ward, 6-2, jr., G, Marshall; Trey Traeder, 6-3, sr., G, Lodi; Brandt Wilson, 6-7, sr., F, Sauk Prairie.
HONORABLE MENTION
Seniors – Nik Feller, Poynette; Caden Nelson, Waunakee; Jaxson Zibell, Waunakee; Angelo Rizzo, Janesville Craig; Robert DeLong, Janesville Parker; Adam Moen, Lake Mills; Drew Stoddard, Lake Mills; Bennett Sherry, Verona; Kolson Roddick, Verona; Torin Hannah, Mount Horeb;
Isandro Jimenez, Madison Edgewood; Michael Regnier, Madison Edgewood; Justin Philipp, Baraboo; Zach Bestor, Reedsburg; Samuel Burdette, Milton; Lance Nelson, Monona Grove; Connor Bracken, Monona Grove; Max Golembiewski, Monroe; Drew Houtakker, Sun Prairie;
Connor Carpenter, Sun Prairie; Drew Hanson, Edgerton; Ryan Thompson, Evansville; Jackson Werwinski, McFarland; Pete Pavelec, McFarland; Clayton Mathwig, Deerfield; Seth Byington, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose; De’Shawn Barsness, Wisconsin Heights; Mason Martinson, New Glarus; Gabe Uttech, Lakeside Lutheran;
Kelby Petersen, Poynette; Ian Olszewski, Lakeside Lutheran; Will Cotter, Columbus; Jack Nikolay, Cambridge; Nathan Streiff, New Glarus.
Juniors – J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe; Nolan Hawk, DeForest; Deven Magli, DeForest; Jacob Naber, Janesville Parker; Logan Raffel, Middleton; Ryne Panzer, Oregon; Luke Fernholz, Stoughton; Tyler Bunkoske, Beaver Dam; Brady Helbing, Beaver Dam;
Cooper Roberts, Portage; Erik Brouette, Portage; Drew Evans, Fort Atkinson; Carson Baker, Fort Atkinson; Jordan Hibner, Monona Grove; Oliver Meyers, Watertown; Nathan Gapinski, Watertown; Connor Combs, Edgerton; Mason Miller, Evansville; Preston Hying, River Valley;
Dain Walter, New Glarus; Trevor Syse, Belleville; Reid Truschinski, Marshall; Zach Gloudeman, River Valley; Dayton Lasack, Deerfield; Brent Schmiesing, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose; Carson Syse, Belleville; Devin Brabender, Wisconsin Heights; Eugene Wolff, Waterloo; Tom Balge, Watertown Luther Prep.