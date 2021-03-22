Monroe's Cade Meyer, DeForest's Max Weisbrod lead area AP All-State boys basketball picks

But he admitted that this honor is especially meaningful to him.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I know how many great coaches have come through this state. I am truly humbled because I grew up in this state. This state is very near and dear to my heart. I made connections that are going to last me a lifetime. So when I look around at the coaches who got this award – and have not gotten this award - I go, ‘Holy cow, I don’t belong with these guys!’ ”

Based on what he overcame with his players during the last year, Bennett is not likely to encounter many people who agree with him.

On the night of March 12, 2020, St. Catherine’s extended its record to 25-0 with a hard-fought sectional semifinal victory over Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies.

Led by the All-State backcourt of Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee, it appeared likely that the Angels would go on to win the 15th state championship in the history of this storied program.

But later that night, it was announced that the rest of the season was being canceled because of pandemic concerns.

Suddenly, it was all over and team members were left to wonder if they would ever get the chance to bring back a gold basketball from the state tournament.