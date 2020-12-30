Monona Grove gives go-ahead for winter sports, playing in competitions outside Dane County

Monona Grove boys basketball coach Dan Zweifel hoped his team would get a chance to play this season, even if in an abbreviated fashion.

“I have nine seniors returning,” Zweifel said last month. “I’d love to see them get to play one more time for Monona Grove.”

Zweifel, in his 25th season as coach, said Wednesday the Monona Grove school board voted Tuesday night to allow its winter sports teams to play outside of Dane County. Monona Grove High School is in Monona – in Dane County.

He said the boys basketball team will start small-group practices Jan. 5 and he was in the process of scheduling games. As of early Wednesday afternoon, he had scheduled a game Jan. 21 at Fort Atkinson. Small-group practices can be held in Dane County.

Games could begin for the Silver Eagles' boys and girls basketball teams the week following the week practices began.

Waunakee, DeForest, Verona and McFarland were among schools in Dane County that recently indicated they planned to conduct their winter sports and to play competitions outside Dane County in January. The McFarland girls basketball team announced a schedule that begins with a game Jan. 7 at Brodhead.