Mineral Point guard Isaac Lindsey, who will be a senior in the fall, announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he has orally committed to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) for men’s basketball.
The 6-foot-4 Lindsey, who averaged 20.5 points per game, was a first-team selection in the SWAL. He was named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 all-state team, received honorable-mention recognition on The Associated Press all-state team and was a second-team Wisconsin State Journal All-Area choice.
Mineral Point finished as runner-up to Darlington in the SWAL. The Pointers lost to eventual WIAA Division 4 state champion New Glarus in a regional final.
Lindsey tweeted Wednesday: “As with everything in my life, I want to start first by thanking God for all that he has blessed me with. To my family who has been with me every step of the journey, thank you for always believing in me. A special thanks goes out to my high school coach, Dan Burreson, and to all my high school AAU coaches, Justin Litcher, Antonio Curro, Steve Smith and Chris Siebert. Without your leadership and guidance, I would not be where I’m at today.
"Mineral Point High School with all my friends, classmates and teachers – I will always be very proud to represent you and the #Pointer Nation!
"This is a special day for me as I finally get to commit to play for the coach who has believed in me from the beginning. I am happy and extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic career at UNLV and playing basketball for coach Otzelberger and the Runnin’ Rebels.”
T.J. Otzelberger, a Milwaukee native, is UNLV’s coach. He previously was South Dakota State’s coach.
Wisconsin Swing tweeted: “Congrats to 2020 Guard Isaac Lindsey (Mineral Point) on accepting a scholarship to play for Head Coach TJ Otzelberger at UNLV while on (an) official visit today!!”
Lindsey also has played football and baseball for Mineral Point. Mineral Point advanced to the WIAA Division 4 state title game earlier this month.