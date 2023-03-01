Gavyn Hurley has long dreamed of being named Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball.

The Middleton senior took his first step toward that Wednesday when he was announced as one of six finalists for the annual award given out by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

This year’s other candidates are (in alphabetical order): Lakeside Lutheran’s Levi Birkholz, D.C. Everest’s Marcus Hall, De Pere’s John Kinzinger, Brillion’s Jeremy Lorenz and Pewaukee’s Milan Momcilovic.

“It means a lot to me, actually,” Hurley said. “All those guys are great guys and really good at basketball, so just being in the same company of them means a lot and I think it’s super cool.”

Hurley, a Winona State commit, said he’s familiar with all of the other finalists, having played against them “throughout middle school,” at a number of AAU tournaments and showcase events.

The 6-foot-6 guard even got to play alongside Hall, a UW-Green Bay commit. According to Hurley, the pair were part of the same team for the Wisconsin Swing, an independent AAU circuit program based out of Waunakee.

“You’re not going to see us playing at the EYBL tournaments or UAA,” he said of the top-flight offseason leagues. “So it’s pretty cool to see two of us on the list.”

It’s another feather in the cap of Hurley, who recently was named the Big Eight Conference’s Player of the Year for a second straight season. After just playing 11 games as a sophomore on a team that finished 4-7 in the COVID-19 shortened season, Hurley helped Middleton soar the past two years.

The Cardinals went 17-10 last year and this season enter the playoffs at 23-1 with a Big Eight Conference title to boot, the program’s first since the 2015-16 season.

“We kind of just bounced back my junior year, and I had a really good junior and senior seasons, so it’s been really fun playing for (coach) Bavery and with my guys at Middleton. I’m hoping we can make a little state run here.”

Hurley, who leads the Cardinals with 19.6 points and 8 rebounds per game, also hopes he’ll be the one to hear his name when the winner is announced at the WIAA boys basketball state tournament March 16-18 at the Kohl Center.

He said he heard the announcement of last year’s winner, Menomonee Falls’ Seth Trimble, which has typically been made on the day of the title games. Becoming Middleton’s first-ever Mr. Basketball — only 35 schools have been represented for the annual honor — would help fulfill that dream.

“It would be really cool for me to bring that back to Middleton and share with my community,” he said.

Along with Hurley and Hall, the other four players have made college commitments: Birkholz (The Citadel), Kinzinger (Illinois State), Lorenz (Wofford) and Momcilovic (Iowa State).

The award, which recognizes the top senior boys basketball player in the state of Wisconsin and has been awarded since 1982, is sponsored by JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.

The WBCA executive director is longtime Cuba City boys basketball coach Jerry Petitgoue, who has announced he plans to retire at the end of this season.

