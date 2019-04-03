Try 3 months for $3
2017-11-30-Middleton Memorial 01-11302017215057

Middleton's Sam Close guards Memorials Cade Ellingson in the first half. Middleton High School hosted Madison Memorial in a Big Eight boys basketball game Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. STEVE APPS FOR THE STATE JOURNAL.

 Steve Apps

Middleton senior Sam Close announced on Twitter that he has committed for men’s basketball to the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Close was a second-team all-conference selection in boys basketball in the Big Eight Conference this season. He earned honorable-mention recognition on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area boys basketball team.

Close tweeted: “I am very excited and honored to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of St. Thomas!”

St. Thomas is an NCAA Division III program.

