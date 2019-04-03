Middleton senior Sam Close announced on Twitter that he has committed for men’s basketball to the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Close was a second-team all-conference selection in boys basketball in the Big Eight Conference this season. He earned honorable-mention recognition on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area boys basketball team.
Close tweeted: “I am very excited and honored to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of St. Thomas!”
St. Thomas is an NCAA Division III program.