Senior guard Gavyn Hurley led the way during the Middleton boys basketball team’s dominant performance in the Big Eight Conference and its postseason advancement.

Meanwhile, McFarland coach Jeff Meinholdt and Middleton coach Kevin Bavery directed their teams from the sidelines to standout campaigns.

Hurley, Meinholdt and Bavery were prominent figures on the 2022-23 Wisconsin State Journal's All-Area boys basketball team.

Meet the team here.

Player of the year

Gavyn Hurley, 6-foot-6, sr., guard, Middleton — Hurley was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight and was named the league’s player of the year for the second consecutive year.

He was a first-team choice on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State team and a finalist for the WBCA’s Mr. Basketball Award.

Hurley helped lead Middleton to the Big Eight title. Middleton was 19-1 in conference play and 25-2 overall, falling to Milwaukee Hamilton in a Division 1 sectional semifinal.

The Winona State commit averaged 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Coaches of the year

Jeff Meinholdt, McFarland — Meinholdt was named the Rock Valley coach of the year after leading the Spartans to a 17-1 conference record and the league championship.

The Spartans — sparked by seniors Aidan Chislom, Dadon Gillen and Deven Kulp — finished 24-4, advancing to a WIAA Division 2 sectional final.

McFarland, which was state-ranked in Division 2 and received a top seed in the playoffs, defeated Monroe, Monona Grove and Stoughton in the postseason. The Spartans’ bid to reach the state tournament was thwarted by Whitnall 69-66 during the sectional championship game in Elkhorn.

Kevin Bavery, Middleton — Bavery was named the Big Eight coach of the year after guiding Middleton to a 19-1 league record and the conference title by a comfortable margin.

The Cardinals were ranked second in the state in the latter stages of the season. Middleton finished 25-2, defeating Madison East and Madison Memorial prior to dropping a 64-61 decision to Milwaukee Hamilton in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal at Sun Prairie East.

Bavery also during the season was selected for induction to the WBCA Hall of Fame.

First team — Gavyn Hurley, sr., guard, Middleton; Ty Fernholz, jr., guard, Stoughton; Arhman Lewis, sr., guard, Madison La Follette; Sam Mickelson, jr., forward, Madison Memorial; Aidan Chislom, sr., forward, McFarland.

Second team — Dadon Gillen, sr., forward, McFarland; Al Deang, sr., guard, Madison Edgewood; Chris Davis Jr., so., guard, Sun Prairie West; Andrew Murphy, so., guard/forward, Verona; Keaton Frisch, jr., forward, Waunakee.

Honorable mention — Evan Miles, sr., guard, Oregon; Jake Bova, jr., guard, Waunakee; Josh Manchester, fr., guard, Mount Horeb; Sawyer Schipper, jr., guard, Stoughton; Will Garlock, so., forward/center, Middleton.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

