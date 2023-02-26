The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.
This week’s high school sports spotlight is Corbin Wardrop of Sauk Prairie.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Corbin Wardrop, sr., Sauk Prairie
Sport: Basketball.
By the numbers: Wardrop is averaging 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Favorite class: Strength and Explosiveness.
Favorite athletic memory: Beating Edgewood at home on Youth Night and signing posters afterwards this season.
Favorite place to compete: Sauk Prairie High School.
Quotable: Sauk Prairie coach Sean McGann said: “Corbin is the engine of our team. He works as hard during games as any player I have ever coached. I have to remind myself to not take his energy and effort for granted. He is constantly pursuing rebounds, diving on the floor, guarding the team's best player and, on top of it, being a great teammate. He has really added to his game in the last two years and transformed himself into a really good player. I am really excited to see how Corbin can finish his senior season. He has really set the standard for our players about getting the most out of their bodies and how hard we expect our players to work.”
