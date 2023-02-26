Corbin Wardrop, sr., Sauk Prairie

Quotable: Sauk Prairie coach Sean McGann said: “Corbin is the engine of our team. He works as hard during games as any player I have ever coached. I have to remind myself to not take his energy and effort for granted. He is constantly pursuing rebounds, diving on the floor, guarding the team's best player and, on top of it, being a great teammate. He has really added to his game in the last two years and transformed himself into a really good player. I am really excited to see how Corbin can finish his senior season. He has really set the standard for our players about getting the most out of their bodies and how hard we expect our players to work.”