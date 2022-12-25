 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPOTLIGHT

Meet Mount Horeb's Rocco Richie in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal

Sun Prairie West sophomore guard Chris Davis Jr. discusses being at a new school and the basketball season. 

The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Rocco Richie of Mount Horeb.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Rocco Richie, sr., Mount Horeb

Sports: Boys basketball.

Key statistics and achievements: All-conference honors, eighth all-time in 3s made in one season in school history,

Favorite athletic memory: Hitting a game-winning shot in my first varsity game against Fort Atkinson. Pretty crazy to happen in your first varsity event.

Favorite class: Exploring Engineering with Bart Leibfried. Made some sweet projects that are still used all around the house.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Sauk Prairie, in my opinion. Our rivals. Not a lot of love between us.

Quotable: “Rocco is a super coachable kid,” Mount Horeb boys basketball coach Todd Nesheim said. “He is a ‘yes sir, no sir’ kid. He is off to a great start this season both in games and practices. A positive leader, who has shown great dedication to our program and his game over his four years of high school.”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

