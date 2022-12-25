Meet Mount Horeb's Rocco Richie in this week's high school sports spotlight

The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Rocco Richie of Mount Horeb.

Rocco Richie, sr., Mount Horeb

Sports: Boys basketball.

Key statistics and achievements: All-conference honors, eighth all-time in 3s made in one season in school history,

Favorite athletic memory: Hitting a game-winning shot in my first varsity game against Fort Atkinson. Pretty crazy to happen in your first varsity event.

Favorite class: Exploring Engineering with Bart Leibfried. Made some sweet projects that are still used all around the house.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Sauk Prairie, in my opinion. Our rivals. Not a lot of love between us.

Quotable: “Rocco is a super coachable kid,” Mount Horeb boys basketball coach Todd Nesheim said. “He is a ‘yes sir, no sir’ kid. He is off to a great start this season both in games and practices. A positive leader, who has shown great dedication to our program and his game over his four years of high school.”