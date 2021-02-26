Max Weisbrod makes 2 free throws with 5 seconds left to send DeForest past Janesville Parker

“We did get a good look at the end,” said Vikings coach Matt Bredesen, whose team won the most games for Parker since 1971 and had its best postseason run since 2002. “I thought that was a really tough call on the other end on the foul. I thought it was a very tough call in sectionals at that time. If they make a play, great, more power to him. He did make plays; he made the free throws. I don’t want to take anything away from DeForest because they played great, too.

“That game could have gone either way. … (The Norskies) battled. We had a seven-point lead at one point in the second half and couldn’t hold it.”

Said Max Weisbrod: “They did get a really good look. He was knocking that down the whole game. We just got lucky.”

The Norskies rallied from a 63-56 deficit with 6:36 to play, outscoring the Vikings by a 13-4 margin.

Earlier, Weisbrod made consecutive 3-pointers after the Vikings grabbed a 53-45 lead, rallying the Norskies within 53-51.

“Max did a great job when they made that run,” Craig Weisbrod said. “He hit those two 3s in a row. He got us back into it.”