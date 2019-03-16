Manitowoc Lutheran junior Trey Zastrow won the boys 3-Point Challenge Saturday morning at the Kohl Center held prior to the WIAA state boys basketball tournament's championship games.
Watertown Luther Prep senior Micah Kieselhorst advanced to the semifinals. He was one of 10 participants.
Zastrow, representing Division 4, scored five points in a tiebreaker after scoring 17 points in the final round and won the contest, according to a WIAA release. Zastrow advanced to the semifinals last year.
Phillips senior Austin Edwards finished second with four points in the tiebreaker after also scoring 17 points in the final round.
Zastrow scored 19 points in the opening round and 22 in the semifinals.
Edwards had 18 points in the opening round and 19 in the semifinals.
Ripon senior Hunter Auchtung moved into the semifinals by scoring 17 in the first round.
Kieselhorst advanced to the semifinals with a first-round total of 21. He had 14 in the second round.
Other participants were senior Ryan LaCerte of Wausau, senior Casey Kowalski of Mosinee, sophomore Nick Higley of Eleva-Strum, sophomore Will Dehn of De Pere, senior Jake Roberts of Randolph and senior Adam Willoughby of Stevens Point.