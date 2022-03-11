Magic still remains: Oregon boys basketball rallies for all-time classic win over DeForest

BARABOO — It’s been a long-running joke Chris Siebert has told his Oregon boys basketball team that “Magic happens in the Baraboo gym.”

The 2009 Baraboo grad has plenty of first-hand experience from his days starring for the Thunderbirds, and his Panthers got to see just how magical things can be Thursday night.

Second-seeded Oregon erased an 18-point first-half deficit, pitching a furious rally in the second half to hold off No. 1 DeForest 74-71 in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at Baraboo High School. Junior Casey Schoenecker and senior Ryne Panzer each scored 22 points to power the Panthers to their first sectional final since 2004.

The Panthers, who have won 16 straight, will meet top-seeded Westosha Central at Stoughton on Saturday after the Falcons pulled away for a 72-52 win over No. 2 Milton on Thursday.

“It’s his alma mater, the rims are magic here and they worked tonight,” Schoenecker said.

“The first time we played at Baraboo was the first time I had been back in this gym since I graduated (in 2009). I told our guys all year ‘Magic happens here,’ and my favorite memories are playing with my high school friends here,” Siebert said. “That was a magical night and it was an awesome high school basketball game.”

That it definitely was after looking anything of the sort in the opening 18 minutes. However, slowly but surely, the Panthers (23-4) clawed their way back into things and created an all-time memorable finish.

After DeForest (23-5) led by as many as 18 in the opening half, the teams found themselves deadlocked at 56 with 8 minutes, 20 seconds left to play.

There were 10 lead changes and four ties down the homestretch.

Four of those lead changes and two ties took place in the final 2:20, with nearly a fifth deadlock at the horn. After tying at 67, the teams knotted back up at 69 before the Panthers went in front for good at 71-69 on a Schoenecker scoop layup with 24 seconds to play.

Looking to answer back immediately, DeForest senior Max Weisbrod was fouled with 15.9 seconds remaining, but he missed the front end of the 1-and-1. The Northern Michigan commit gathered the kind rebound but had his putback attempt stuffed by Schoenecker and right into the waiting hands of Panzer, who as fouled with 14.8 remaining.

Panzer hit both foul shots for a 73-69 lead. After a Josh Jansen putback with 6.8 remaining cut the Norskies' deficit to 73-71, Panzer again went to the foul line, this time with 4.5 seconds left to play with a chance to put the game away.

He made the first and missed the second, giving the Norskies a chance to tie. It wasn’t meant to be though, as Weisbrod, who scored 13 points, slipped on the right wing before making a pass to Jansen in the right corner. The 6-foot-5 forward’s final look didn’t find twine though, sending the Panthers into pandemonium.

“It was ‘I missed it and move on. We’ve got to go get a stop now. We’re flushing it,’” Panzer said. “To come out, get down and get our backs against the wall, to get that win, it means a lot.”

The Panthers did just that, and they also had no problem flushing some early woes. After a spirited opening three minutes, DeForest seized control midway through the first half. After trailing 9-8 on a steal and layup by Panzer with 14:35 left in the half, the Norskies ripped off a 24-7 run over the next 10-plus minutes, punctuated by a Tim Frederickson putback, with 4 minutes to play for a 33-16 lead.

It prompted Siebert to take a full timeout, and to the Panthers' credit they found a groove. Oregon closed the half on a 16-11 run, capped off by a Deaken Bush 3-pointer, to pull within 44-32 at the break, and from there, the rally was on.

“We were talking and we just feel like we worked harder than them. For two years, guys on this team have been in the gym, coming in early and working out, and we knew they haven’t been doing that,” Schoenecker said. “We’ve been working harder for it, knew it, and just had to go out and prove it.”

The certainly did it.

Bush added 19 points, including 13 in the second half, to help fuel the Panthers, while Jansen (19) and Frederickson (16) also hit double-figures for the Norskies in Craig Weisbrod’s final game of his 23-year career coaching DeForest.

As for the Panthers, they’ll get another chance to prove what they’re made of in Saturday’s sectional final against the Falcons as they look to punch their ticket back to the WIAA state tournament for the first time since 2000, and just the fourth time in program history.

Siebert knows the Panthers will have to conjure some more magic, despite not being in his former gym, but the root of that magic shouldn’t be hard to find in Schoenecker’s eyes.

“We’ve just got to remember what we’re playing for. We’re not playing against them, we’re playing for ourselves and playing for each other. We love each other as a team and we just have to play for each other,” he said.

OREGON 74, DEFOREST 71

Oregon;32;42;—;74

DeForest;44;27;—;71

OREGON (fg ft-fta pts) — Bra. Kerns 1 1-2 4, Panzer 8 3-4 22, D. Bush 8 0-2 19, Miles 2 1-2 5, Schoenecker 8 6-7 22, Brockman 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 11-17 74.

DEFOREST — Jansen 9 1-2 19, Frederickson 6 3-3 16, Weisbrod 3 6-8 13, Hawk 2 2-3 6, Hodge 1 0-0 2, Van Ooyen 4 0-0 10, Hartig 2 0-0 5. Totals 27 12-16 71.

3-point goals — O 7 (Panzer 3, D. Bush 3, Bra. Kerns 1), DeF 5 (Van Ooyen 2, Frederickson 1, Weisbrod 1, Hartig 1). Total fouls — O 15, DeF 15.

