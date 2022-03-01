Madison West advances to boys basketball regional semifinals

The Madison West boys basketball team is peaking at the right moment.

Senior Ta-Shun Pender scored a team-high 23 points to help lift the Regents to a 70-65 win against West Allis Hale on Tuesday in a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal.

The Regents (11-11), who have won five games in a row, will play at top-seeded Brookfield Central on Friday in the regional semifinals. Central is ranked eighth in Division 1 in the WisSports.net poll and seventh in The Associated Press rankings.

West senior forward J.R. Brown has been happy with the team’s postseason performance.

“I think it took awhile but now we’re finally clicking,” said Brown, who scored 11 points. “A lot of us didn’t play together before this season but we worked as much as we could in the summer.”

West, a No. 16 seed, withstood a challenge from 17th-seeded Hale (6-19) in the closing minutes.

The Regents held a 66-60 lead when Hale junior Danny Staskunas drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1 minute, 37 seconds left to pull the Huskies within 66-63.

Hale trimmed the lead to 66-65 on a putback by Robert Peters with 1:12 left.

But the Regents’ defense thwarted Hale’s chances at a victory.

Regents sophomore Michael Williams was 1-of-2 from the free throw line with 35 seconds to go. Williams then stole a Hale inbounds pass and scored on a layup with 20 seconds remaining to push West to 69-65.

Brown got to the line again with 7.2 seconds left and made one of two foul shots for the final margin of victory.

Pender, a senior, has been a good addition for the Regents. He moved to Madison from East Moline, Illinois, two years ago, but didn’t play play due to the COVID pandemic.

Pender entered Tuesday as the Regents' scoring leader with 20.5 points per game.

West senior guard Jerome Jacobs, who finished with 13 points, said Pender’s contributions have been valuable.

“He’s an amazing player,” Jacobs said of the 6-foot-4 forward.

Peters, a 6-8 junior forward, missed a field goal attempt for Hale with 4 seconds to go. Peters finished with 16 points.

Staskunas scored 32 points, including six 3-pointers. The 6-3 guard drilled three 3-pointers to push the Huskies to a 9-1 start.

Staskunas didn’t play last month in the Regents’ 65-61 over Hale in a tournament at Brookfield East.

West coach Keith Stewart, in his 13th season leading the program, said the Regents’ practice prior to the Hale game wasn’t a strong one.

“We didn’t play that tenacious defense that we work on every day in practice,” Stewart said. “We had certain guys that were good, but we didn’t play it as a unit.

“Sometimes you get the luck of the draw and the luck of the ball bounce. We stole a couple inbounds and we got some stops. Those are the things that build character.”

Stewart has been particularly pleased with Williams’ effort in the final part of the season and postseason.

“He’s stepped up and been a leader, and settles the team down at times,” Stewart said of the point guard.