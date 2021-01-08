Madison public schools opting out of some WIAA winter postseason tournaments

So far, the WIAA’s postseason plans do not include any of the four Madison public high schools.
The WIAA released its postseason assignments for boys swimming and diving and boys hockey on Thursday. In both sports, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West are listed as opting out of postseason competition.
Also opting out from the postseason were the DeForest and Monroe co-operative boys hockey programs and the Beloit Memorial boys swimming program.
The WIAA hasn’t officially posted it yet, but a representative told the State Journal that the Madison public schools also have opted out of the wrestling postseason.
All of this and more, of course, is a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has negatively impacted prep sports since last March.
The Madison Metropolitan School District has opted against playing winter sports up to this point, even as other Dane County schools (all except Sun Prairie and Middleton) have voted to return to action on a limited basis (small-group practices and all games held outside the county).
Boys hockey postseason play is scheduled to begin with regionals on Feb. 2, leading to the state tournament final on Saturday, Feb. 20, at the South Wood County Sports Complex in Wisconsin Rapids.
WIAA boys swimming sectionals are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30. The Division 1 sectional traditionally held at Middleton has been moved to Beaver Dam Wayland, and the Beloit Memorial sectional has been relocated to Muskego.
The WIAA is still searching for a replacement host for the Division 2 sectional that includes Madison-area programs. It was held last year in Baraboo.
The state swimming and diving meet, traditionally held at the University of Wisconsin, will take place at Waukesha South High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4 and 5.
The loss of the Madison public schools will be felt at the state swimming meet. Madison Memorial and Madison West have combined for 20 state team championships and 13 runner-up finishes since 1977, and have 164 individual and event champions between them (89 for Memorial, 75 for West).
In boys hockey, Memorial has qualified for the state tournament five times since 2000, and West has qualified twice over that same time period.
The WIAA’s boys basketball, individual and team wrestling and boys and girls hockey state tournaments also have been moved away from their traditional Dane County locations.
The WIAA plans to announce its girls hockey tournament field next week, and adjustments to tournament assignments for other sports – boys and girls basketball, wrestling and gymnastics – are expected soon, as individual schools and co-op programs make final decisions on whether to participate.
The starting dates for other WIAA winter sports tournament series (and the locations of state tournaments, if determined):
Wrestling: Regionals, Saturday, Jan. 30. State individual tournament set for Feb. 11-13; state team tournament set for Feb. 19-20; all tournament sites TBA.
Girls hockey: Regionals, Thursday, Feb. 4. State tournament set for Thursday and Saturday, Feb. 18 and 20, at South Wood County Sports Complex, Wisconsin Rapids.
Girls basketball: Regionals, Tuesday, Feb. 9. State tournament set for Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 25-27, sites TBA.
Boys basketball: Regionals, Tuesday, Feb. 16. State tournament set for Thursday-Saturday, March 4-6, sites TBA.
Gymnastics: Sectionals, Thursday, Feb. 18. State meet set for Feb. 26-27 at Wisconsin Rapids High School.