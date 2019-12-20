Madison Memorial crushes Middleton

The host Spartans made five 3-pointers while opening a 16-point lead in the first 8 minutes, 14 seconds, and raced to an 88-47 Big Eight Conference victory and their first league win of the season.

“We were going to test the waters, obviously,” Collins said. “We had some open looks. We might have seven or eight guys who can hit those if they are left open. We were actually trying to go inside a little bit because we started one of our bigger lineups. … One of the good things is we can score multiple ways. We can score at the rim, we can score the 3 and we can score posting up.”