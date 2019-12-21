Madison Memorial crushes Middleton in prep boys basketball

Madison Memorial boys basketball coach Steve Collins started a taller lineup against Middleton on Friday night.
But instead of the inside game being the difference in the early going, it was Memorial’s 3-point shooting that tore apart Middleton’s 1-2-2 zone.
The host Spartans made five 3-pointers while opening a 16-point lead in the first 8 minutes, 14 seconds, and raced to an 88-47 Big Eight Conference victory and their first league win of the season.
Memorial (2-3 overall, 1-3 Big Eight) made 14 3-pointers, including eight en route to a 41-16 halftime lead.
“We were going to test the waters, obviously,” Collins said. “We had some open looks. We might have seven or eight guys who can hit those if they are left open. We were actually trying to go inside a little bit because we started one of our bigger lineups. … One of the good things is we can score multiple ways. We can score at the rim, we can score the 3 and we can score posting up.”
Memorial junior guard Kyle Yu had a game-high 16 points and senior guard Drew Collins made five 3-pointers for 15 points off the bench. Spartans senior forward Yacouba Traore Jr. scored 10 points.
Collins’ 3-point total was one off the program record, said Steve Collins, Drew’s father.
“They have been telling me to look for it for a while,” said Drew Collins, who was a reserve last year. “I haven’t been shooting as much as I needed to. It was feeling good tonight, so I was just letting it go. … It felt like the first game I was actually comfortable playing in a Big Eight game. I hope the rest are like that.”
Steve Collins is thrilled to coach his son.
“It is truly one of the joys of my life,” Steve Collins said.
Memorial shut down Middleton (1-2, 1-2) with aggressive man-to-man defense.
Logan Schultz, a 6-6 senior forward, led the Cardinals with 10 points.
Middleton coach Kevin Bavery, following a lengthy postgame talk with his team, said: “We got embarrassed tonight.”
He said his team already is at a crossroads, needing better effort, communication, more ball reversals on offense and improved fundamental play.
“We just couldn’t stay in the zone anymore because our coverages weren’t sound at all,” said Bavery, whose team switched to man-to-man. “It really comes from our wings getting out of position. It forced our low people to come up and cover. … So, it basically was playing H-O-R-S-E in the first half.”
Senior guard Kole Kerkhoff made consecutive 3-pointers and Collins hit a 3-pointer, giving the Spartans an 11-3 lead.
After Middleton sophomore guard Logan Raffel hit a 3-pointer, Memorial senior forward LaQuandis Cannon converted a 3-point shot, junior guard JR Mitchell scored the next five points and Collins made another 3-pointer, boosting Memorial’s lead to 22-6.
Traore’s basket underneath capped a 13-0 run and left Memorial ahead 24-6 with 9 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first half.
While the Memorial student section was decked out for “ugly sweater night,” the outside shooting was a thing of beauty for Steve Collins, who made certain afterward he grabbed the game ball for future use.
“That was our game ball, so I didn’t want it to disappear,” Collins said. “If you know anything about me, I am superstitious.”
The Spartans had opened the conference season with losses to three of the league’s favorites and current leaders — third-ranked Sun Prairie, 10th-ranked Madison La Follette and fifth-ranked Madison East.
Middleton 16 31 — 47
Madison Memorial 41 47 — 88
MIDDLETON (fg ft-fta pts) — Raffel 2 0-0 6, Deptula 2 1-2 5, Statz 1 2-2 4, Patterson 3 3-6 9, Huff 1 0-0 2, Schultz 4 0-1 10, Van Buren 2 4-5 8, Fosdick 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 11-18 47.
MADISON MEMORIAL — Cannon 2 0-1 5, Lewis 4 0-0 9, Mitchell 2 1-1 5, Collins 5 0-0 15, Traore 3 4-6 10, Jackson 2 2-3 6, Ellingson 0 1-2 1, DeYoung 1 2-2 4, Kerkhoff 2 2-2 8, Ferry 2 0-2 6, Yu 4 6-6 16, Barrett 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 18-26 88.
3-point goals: Mid 4 (Raffel 2, Schultz 2); MM 14 (Collins 5, Kerkhoff 2, Ferry 2, Yu 2, Barrett 1, Lewis 1, Cannon 1). Total fouls: Mid 21; MM 19. Technical foul: Lewis.