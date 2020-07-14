Madison La Follette's Isaiah Stewart commits to Lock Haven University for men's basketball

Madison La Follette’s Isaiah Stewart announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has committed to Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania and plans to play men’s college basketball.
Lock Haven is an NCAA Division II program and plays in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Stewart, a 6-foot guard, had a breakout season as a senior this past winter for the Madison La Follette boys basketball team, which won the Big Eight Conference championship.
Stewart was selected as the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area boys basketball player of the year.
He was named a first-team all-conference selection and the Big Eight player of the year.
He was a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State choice in Division 1.
He was a second-team pick on The Associated Press All-State team after helping lead the Lancers (23-1 overall, 17-1 Big Eight) to a No. 2 state ranking in Division 1 in the final AP poll and to a WIAA sectional final berth.
That sectional final game against city rival Madison East wasn’t played after the WIAA canceled the rest of the tournament due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stewart averaged 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game for a running, pressing team that also featured seniors Derek Gray and Ben Probst, first-team All-Big Eight players, and was coached by Curtrel Robinson.
Stewart tweeted: “First off, I would like to thank all my coaches I’ve had for pushing me to do my best. I would also like to thank all my friends and teammates for the support along my journey. I would like to thank my sister, my girlfriend and parents the most for helping me make my final decision. Without you guys it would not have been possible. Lastly, thanks to coach Mike Nestor and the coaching staff for letting me continue my academic and basketball career at Lock Haven University.”
In high school, Stewart and Madison Memorial girls basketball standout Leilani Kapinus dated since sophomore year. Kapinus will be a freshman on the women's basketball team at Penn State in the fall.
Stewart and Kapinus each had said this spring it would be ideal if Stewart would wind up at a college near Kapinus, though they realized that might not occur. Penn State and Lock Haven are about 36 miles apart in Pennsylvania.
