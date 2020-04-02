You are the owner of this article.
Madison La Follette's Ben Probst makes college decision for men's basketball
Madison La Follette's Ben Probst makes college decision for men's basketball

Madison La Follette 100, Madison West 77

Madison La Follette's Ben Probst goes up for a layup in the first period, as Madison La Follette takes on Madison West in Wisconsin WIAA boys high school basketball on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at West High School

Madison La Follette senior Ben Probst announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and plans to play men’s basketball.

Probst, a 6-foot-1 guard, helped lead the Lancers to the Big Eight Conference boys basketball title and a WIAA Division 1 sectional final berth, where second-ranked La Follette would have played seventh-ranked Madison East.

However, the game was not played after the WIAA canceled the rest of the tournament due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Probst, one of the Lancers' captains, was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight.

Lancers coach Curtrel Robinson said Probst, a good shooter and defender, was an extremely productive player who was a four-year varsity letter winner.

Probst averaged 15 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season.

Probst also was quarterback for the Lancers’ football team.

Probst tweeted: “Very excited and blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at the University of Wisconsin -- Platteville! Thank you to all my family and friends who have supported me throughout this journey! Excited for the future!"

