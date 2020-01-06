Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie, Madison East lead area Division 1 boys basketball teams in first AP poll

The undefeated Madison La Follette boys basketball team was ranked second in Division 1 in the first Associated Press boys basketball state rankings this season, according to the poll released Monday.
Undefeated Sun Prairie was ranked fourth and Madison East sixth.
Sun Prairie plays host to La Follette on Tuesday night and plays at Madison East on Friday night in Big Eight Conference games.
Sussex Hamilton was ranked No. 1 in Division 1.
Undefeated Reedsburg was ranked fourth in Division 2. Stoughton was seventh and DeForest ninth. Monroe received honorable-mention recognition.
Undefeated La Crosse Central was top-ranked and Onalaska was ranked second in Division 2.
Unbeaten Racine St. Catherine's stood No. 1 in Division 3.
Among area schools, Lake Mills was ranked ninth and Lodi earned honorable-mention recognition.
Also, East Troy was second and Wisconsin Dells stood sixth.
Unbeaten Cuba City was top-ranked in Division 4.
Among area schools, Belleville earned honorable-mention recognition.
Also, Darlington was third.
Sheboygan Lutheran topped Division 5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 6, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
School*W-L*Pts.
1, Sussex Hamilton (7)*7-0*87
2, Madison La Follette*7-0*64
3, Brookfield Central (1)*6-1*60
4, Sun Prairie*7-0*56
5, Neenah*6-1*49
6, Madison East (1)*5-1*46
7, Eau Claire North*7-0*43
8, Hartland Arrowhead*8-1*31
9, Kimberly*7-2*29
10, Brookfield East*6-1*17
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee King 11, Kenosha Tremper 2.
DIVISION 2
School*W-L*Pts.
1, La Crosse Central (8)*6-0*88
2, Onalaska*7-1*69
3, Hortonville*9-1*66
4, Reedsburg*10-0*57
5, New Berlin Eisenhower (1)*7-2*51
6, Seymour*8-0*50
7, Stoughton*8-2*36
8, Glendale Nicolet*7-2*32
9, DeForest*6-2*17
10, Wisconsin Lutheran*6-2*11
Others receiving votes: Wauwatosa West 7, Monroe 6, River Falls 4, West De Pere 1.
DIVISION 3
School*W-L*Pts.
1, Racine St. Catherine’s (8)*7-0*89
2, East Troy (1)*8-1*74
3, Oostburg*7-0*67
4, Dominican*7-0*66
5, Wrightstown*8-0*61
6, Wisconsin Dells*9-1*39
7, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran*5-1*22
8, Delafield St. John’s NW*5-3*20
9, Lake Mills*8-1*16
10, Greendale Martin Luther*4-2*15
Others receiving votes: Prescott 14, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 4, Hammond St. Croix Central 3, Brown Deer 2, Lodi 2, Altoona 1.
DIVISION 4
School*W-L*Pts.
1, Cuba City (8)*7-0*89
2, Stratford*7-0*72
3, Darlington (1)*9-0*70
4, Fennimore*8-0*50
5, Oshkosh Lourdes*6-1*40
6, Iola-Scandinavia*7-0*39
7, Brookfield Academy*6-3*35
8, Auburndale*9-1*33
9, Manitowoc Roncalli*8-1*26
10, Milwaukee Science*6-3*23
Others receiving votes: Racine Prairie School 7, Kohler 6, Shiocton 2, Racine Lutheran 1, Belleville 1, Neillsville 1.
DIVISION 5
School*W-L*Pts.
1, Sheboygan Lutheran (8)*9-1*88
2, Blair-Taylor (1)*5-0*73
3, Randolph*7-0*67
4, Bangor*6-0*65
5, Chippewa Falls McDonell*7-1*47
6, Wauzeka-Steuben*6-1*46
7, Monticello*8-0*41
8, Burlington Catholic Central*7-1*28
9, Almond-Bancroft*9-1*26
10, Rib Lake*7-1*8
Others receiving votes: Alma Center Lincoln 5, Kickapoo 1.
-- Art Kabelowsky (poll agate)