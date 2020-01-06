Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie, Madison East lead area Division 1 boys basketball teams in first AP poll

The undefeated Madison La Follette boys basketball team was ranked second in Division 1 in the first Associated Press boys basketball state rankings this season, according to the poll released Monday.

Undefeated Sun Prairie was ranked fourth and Madison East sixth.

Sun Prairie plays host to La Follette on Tuesday night and plays at Madison East on Friday night in Big Eight Conference games.

Sussex Hamilton was ranked No. 1 in Division 1.

Undefeated Reedsburg was ranked fourth in Division 2. Stoughton was seventh and DeForest ninth. Monroe received honorable-mention recognition.

Undefeated La Crosse Central was top-ranked and Onalaska was ranked second in Division 2.

Unbeaten Racine St. Catherine's stood No. 1 in Division 3.

Among area schools, Lake Mills was ranked ninth and Lodi earned honorable-mention recognition.

Also, East Troy was second and Wisconsin Dells stood sixth.

Unbeaten Cuba City was top-ranked in Division 4.

Among area schools, Belleville earned honorable-mention recognition.

Also, Darlington was third.