Madison La Follette stays within program for new boys basketball coach

Madison La Follette named Torrance Holmes its boys basketball coach, athletic director Scott Swanson said Thursday.

Holmes, a 2006 La Follette graduate, has been a coach in the’ basketball program for the past four years, most recently as junior varsity head coach, Swanson said.

Holmes replaces Curtrel Robinson, who became the Verona coach.

Swanson said Holmes has a “long history of supporting area youth through strong relationships and a passion for basketball.”

La Follette was the Big Eight Conference boys basketball champion last season and in 2019-20 (there wasn’t a conference season in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

“Torrance’s strong relationship with student-athletes, knowledge of our program and experience make him a great choice to be our head coach,” Swanson said. “We are looking forward to building upon our strong tradition of success, on the court, and in the classroom.”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

