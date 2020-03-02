Madison La Follette stands second, Madison East seventh in Division 1 in final AP boys basketball poll

The Madison La Follette boys basketball team remained second and Madison East climbed one spot to seventh in Division 1 in the final Associated Press boys basketball state rankings, released Monday.

Sun Prairie and Waunakee earned honorable-mention recognition in Division 1.

Brookfield Central stayed as the No. 1 team.

The poll was the final one of the regular season. The WIAA postseason for boys basketball begins this week.

Stoughton moved up one spot to No. 5 in Division 2.

Monroe and Reedsburg were honorable-mention choices.

Onalaska stayed atop Division 2.

Wisconsin Dells moved up one spot to No. 2 in Division 3.

Lake Mills was seventh and Edgerton was honorable mention.

Racine St. Catherine's remained No. 1 in Division 3.

In Division 4, Cuba City stayed as the No. 1 team.

Sheboygan Lutheran remained No. 1 in Division 5.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS