Madison La Follette stands second, Madison East seventh in Division 1 in final AP boys basketball poll
top story

Madison La Follette stands second, Madison East seventh in Division 1 in final AP boys basketball poll

Stoughton 48, Edgewood 33

Stoughton’s Cael McGee (2) dunks the ball against Madison Edgewood’s Ben Newton (12) in the first half of a Badger South Conference game at Stoughton High School in Stoughton, Wis., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Madison La Follette boys basketball team remained second and Madison East climbed one spot to seventh in Division 1 in the final Associated Press boys basketball state rankings, released Monday.

Sun Prairie and Waunakee earned honorable-mention recognition in Division 1.

Brookfield Central stayed as the No. 1 team.

The poll was the final one of the regular season. The WIAA postseason for boys basketball begins this week.

Stoughton moved up one spot to No. 5 in Division 2.

Monroe and Reedsburg were honorable-mention choices.

Onalaska stayed atop Division 2.

Wisconsin Dells moved up one spot to No. 2 in Division 3.

Lake Mills was seventh and Edgerton was honorable mention.

Racine St. Catherine's remained No. 1 in Division 3.

In Division 4, Cuba City stayed as the No. 1 team.

Sheboygan Lutheran remained No. 1 in Division 5.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The season’s final Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW

1, Brookfield Central (6)*21-1*78*1

2, Madison La Follette (2)*20-1*74*2

3, Hartland Arrowhead*21-1*61*3

4, Milwaukee King*21-0*56*4

5, Sussex Hamilton*19-3*49*5

6, Neenah*20-2*39*6

7, Madison East*17-4*29*8

8, Kimberly 19-3*25*9

9, Brookfield East*18-4*13*10

10, Racine Case*18-4*8*7

Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 4, Sun Prairie 3, Waunakee 1.

DIVISION 2

Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW

1, Onalaska (7)*21-1*79*1

2, Seymour (1)*21-1*68*2

3, Glendale Nicolet*19-3*65*3

4, La Crosse Central*17-5*60*4

5, Stoughton*19-3*44*6

6, New Berlin Eisenhower*17-5*34*8

7, New Richmond*19-3*26*5

8 (tie), Milw. Lutheran*17-4*18*7

8 (tie), Hortonville*17-5*18*9

10, Whitefish Bay* 16-6 11 10

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin Lutheran 5, Monroe 5, Elkhorn 4, Plymouth 1, Reedsburg 1, Tomah 1.

DIVISION 3

Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW

1, Racine St. Catherine's (8)*22-0*80*1

2, Wisconsin Dells*21-1*68*3

3, Wrightstown*21-1*60*4

4, Whitefish Bay Dominican*19-3*55*5

5, East Troy*20-2*48*2

6, Oostburg*20-2*42*6

7, Lake Mills*19-3*25*7

8, Hartland Lake Ctry Luth*19-3*19*9

9, Freedom 19-3 17 10

10 (tie), Delafield St. John's NW*17-5*8*8

10 (tie), Sheboygan Falls*18-4*8*NR

Others receiving votes: Appleton Xavier 4, Prescott 3, Greendale Martin Luther 2, Edgerton 1.

DIVISION 4

Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW

1, Cuba City (7)*22-0*79*1

2, Stratford (1)*21-0*72*2

3, Milwaukee Science*17-3*60*5

4, Oshkosh Lourdes*20-2*47*4

5, Iola-Scandinavia*21-1*46*3

6, Darlington*20-2*44*6

7, Shiocton*19-3*42*8

8, Neillsville*19-3*19*9

9, Manitowoc Roncalli*18-4*16*7

10, Auburndale*18-4*9*10

Others receiving votes: Brookfield Academy 5, Fennimore 1.

DIVISION 5

Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW

1, Sheboygan Lutheran (8)*21-1*80*1

2, Blair-Taylor*20-2*69*2

3, Monticello*21-1*62*3

4, Bangor*21-1*59*4

5, Wauzeka-Steuben*18-3*45*5

6, Randolph*19-3*37*6

7, Almond-Bancroft*19-3*30*7

8 (tie), Rib Lake*18-4*21*9

8 (tie), Thorp*16-5*21*8

10, Alma Center Lincoln*17-5*11*10

Others receiving votes: Athens 4, Wild Rose 1.

-- agate, Art Kabelowsky 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

