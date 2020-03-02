Madison La Follette stands second, Madison East seventh in Division 1 in final AP boys basketball poll

The Madison La Follette boys basketball team remained second and Madison East climbed one spot to seventh in Division 1 in the final Associated Press boys basketball state rankings, released Monday.
Sun Prairie and Waunakee earned honorable-mention recognition in Division 1.
Brookfield Central stayed as the No. 1 team.
The poll was the final one of the regular season. The WIAA postseason for boys basketball begins this week.
Stoughton moved up one spot to No. 5 in Division 2.
Monroe and Reedsburg were honorable-mention choices.
Onalaska stayed atop Division 2.
Wisconsin Dells moved up one spot to No. 2 in Division 3.
Lake Mills was seventh and Edgerton was honorable mention.
Racine St. Catherine's remained No. 1 in Division 3.
In Division 4, Cuba City stayed as the No. 1 team.
Sheboygan Lutheran remained No. 1 in Division 5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The season’s final Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Brookfield Central (6)*21-1*78*1
2, Madison La Follette (2)*20-1*74*2
3, Hartland Arrowhead*21-1*61*3
4, Milwaukee King*21-0*56*4
5, Sussex Hamilton*19-3*49*5
6, Neenah*20-2*39*6
7, Madison East*17-4*29*8
8, Kimberly 19-3*25*9
9, Brookfield East*18-4*13*10
10, Racine Case*18-4*8*7
Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 4, Sun Prairie 3, Waunakee 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Onalaska (7)*21-1*79*1
2, Seymour (1)*21-1*68*2
3, Glendale Nicolet*19-3*65*3
4, La Crosse Central*17-5*60*4
5, Stoughton*19-3*44*6
6, New Berlin Eisenhower*17-5*34*8
7, New Richmond*19-3*26*5
8 (tie), Milw. Lutheran*17-4*18*7
8 (tie), Hortonville*17-5*18*9
10, Whitefish Bay* 16-6 11 10
You have free articles remaining.
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin Lutheran 5, Monroe 5, Elkhorn 4, Plymouth 1, Reedsburg 1, Tomah 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Racine St. Catherine's (8)*22-0*80*1
2, Wisconsin Dells*21-1*68*3
3, Wrightstown*21-1*60*4
4, Whitefish Bay Dominican*19-3*55*5
5, East Troy*20-2*48*2
6, Oostburg*20-2*42*6
7, Lake Mills*19-3*25*7
8, Hartland Lake Ctry Luth*19-3*19*9
9, Freedom 19-3 17 10
10 (tie), Delafield St. John's NW*17-5*8*8
10 (tie), Sheboygan Falls*18-4*8*NR
Others receiving votes: Appleton Xavier 4, Prescott 3, Greendale Martin Luther 2, Edgerton 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Cuba City (7)*22-0*79*1
2, Stratford (1)*21-0*72*2
3, Milwaukee Science*17-3*60*5
4, Oshkosh Lourdes*20-2*47*4
5, Iola-Scandinavia*21-1*46*3
6, Darlington*20-2*44*6
7, Shiocton*19-3*42*8
8, Neillsville*19-3*19*9
9, Manitowoc Roncalli*18-4*16*7
10, Auburndale*18-4*9*10
Others receiving votes: Brookfield Academy 5, Fennimore 1.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Sheboygan Lutheran (8)*21-1*80*1
2, Blair-Taylor*20-2*69*2
3, Monticello*21-1*62*3
4, Bangor*21-1*59*4
5, Wauzeka-Steuben*18-3*45*5
6, Randolph*19-3*37*6
7, Almond-Bancroft*19-3*30*7
8 (tie), Rib Lake*18-4*21*9
8 (tie), Thorp*16-5*21*8
10, Alma Center Lincoln*17-5*11*10
Others receiving votes: Athens 4, Wild Rose 1.
-- agate, Art Kabelowsky