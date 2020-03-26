Madison La Follette's Isaiah Stewart, Madison East's Keonte Jones lead area picks on AP All-State boys basketball team

Madison La Follette senior guard Isaiah Stewart earned second-team honors on The Associated Press All-State boys basketball team, which was released Thursday night after a vote this week by statewide sports reporters.
Madison East senior guard/forward Keonte Jones was named to the third team.
The 6-foot Stewart, a first-team all-conference selection and the Big Eight Conference Player of the Year, led La Follette (23-1 overall, 17-1 Big Eight) to the conference crown and a WIAA Division 1 sectional final berth.
Second-ranked La Follette and seventh-ranked Madison East were scheduled to meet in that sectional final, with a state berth on the line, but the WIAA canceled the rest of the tournament due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Lancers coach Curtrel Robinson said Stewart, after playing various roles for the team in previous seasons, had a breakout year as a senior, showing how talented he is as a player. Stewart averaged 15 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
The 6-3 Jones averaged 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots per game for the Purgolders, who finished second in Big Eight play. He was the Big Eight defensive player of the year and WisSports.net’s top senior defensive player for the state.
University of Wisconsin commit Johnny Davis, a 6-5 senior forward from La Crosse Central, was named the AP Player of the Year, while Cuba City’s Jerry Petitgoue was selected as coach of the year.
“That is absolutely tremendous,” Petitgoue said upon receiving the honor for the first time in his career. “I’m humbled. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate this honor.”
Davis, who averaged 27.2 points and 9.2 rebounds, and Sussex Hamilton’s Patrick Baldwin, a 6-9 junior, were unanimous first-team choices.
“It’s not surprising to see what he has become,” La Crosse Central coach Todd Fergot said of Davis, who committed to the Badgers last summer. “You have to have a certain level of natural talent, and he certainly has that. And if you look at the top players in the state by class, you have a group of 20 or so you would consider for that when they are younger, say as a freshman. But then you really have to be committed to becoming the best, and Johnny did that.”
Hartland Arrowhead senior Carter Gilmore, who has committed to UW as a preferred walk-on, also was on the first team. Sheboygan Lutheran senior Jacob Ognacevic and Tyrese Hunter, a junior from Racine St. Catherine’s rounded out the first team. Davis, Baldwin and Ognacevic were nominated for player of the year.
Johnny Davis’ twin, Jordan Davis of La Crosse Central, was a third-team pick. Jordan Davis also is a UW commit.
Area honorable mention selections included Lake Mills junior Charlie Bender, Columbus senior Ben Emler, Reedsburg senior Will Fuhrmann, Madison La Follette senior Derek Gray, Stoughton senior Adam Hobson, Monroe junior Cade Meyer and Sun Prairie senior Colin Schaefer.
Glendale Nicolet junior guard Kobe Johnson and Cuba City junior Brayden Dailey, a transfer from Mineral Point, were fourth-team selections. Johnson was in the Sun Prairie program as a freshman prior to transferring in 2018 with older brother Jalen Johnson to Nicolet.
For Johnny Davis, the most important goal of the season was a WIAA Division 2 state championship.
He didn’t get the chance to make that happen, but it was through no fault of his own. Davis helped Central beat the state’s No. 1 team in a sectional semifinal before the season was halted.
So when his career — at least on the current level — was suddenly halted, it left individual awards to fill the space of what was lost during a career that ended with a 94-13 record and three appearances in the state tournament.
The Red Raiders won a state title when Davis was a freshman and qualified for the state tournament the next two seasons.
He burst onto the scene as a contributing reserve on Central’s Division 2 championship team when he was a freshman and expanded his game from that moment forward. A natural rebounder, Davis became a much better passer and perimeter shooter later in his career with the Red Raiders.
Davis, who shot 58% from the floor and made 30 of 70 attempts from 3-point distance, had his biggest games in his team’s biggest games. He scored 42 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a loss to nationally ranked Minnehaha Academy (Minnesota) and averaged 26 points during three games at the Montverde (Florida) Invitational.
He scored 68 points and had 22 rebounds during four state games with Central, which finished its season with a 55-40 victory over top-ranked Onalaska in the sectional semifinal round of the playoffs.
Petitgoue, the longtime Cuba City coach, and the Cubans were “oh so close” to making history this year.
Top-ranked Cuba City was on track not only to claim its first state championship in 22 years but also to complete the first unbeaten season during Petitgoue’s 53-year Hall of Fame career.
An unexpected event put a wrench in his plans, though, when the WIAA canceled the rest of the season over concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic shortly after the Cubans’ 55-48 victory over Darlington in a Division 4 sectional semifinal.
“I really felt bad for the kids,” said Petitgoue, a retired history teacher. “I met with them the next day, and there were all kinds of tears, especially my two seniors, Brady Olson and Jackson Noll. I felt extremely bad for them. I told them, there’s going to be setbacks in your life. But because you’ve played athletics, you’re going to pick yourself up off of the floor and get back into the game of life.”
For Petitgoue, that means beginning preparations for a new season when he will be 80 years old.
You have free articles remaining.
But for now, it ends with his selection as AP boys coach of the year.
The Cubans finished the season champions of the SWAL and undefeated overall at 25-0.
The team also spent the entire year ranked No. 1 in Division 4 by the AP.
Petitgoue has posted a state record mark of 963-256 in 53 years, including 901-236 in 49 years at Cuba City.
Others nominated for coach of the year included La Follette’s Robinson, Blair-Taylor’s Randy Storlie, Chippewa Falls’ Jason Proue, Glendale Nicolet’s Allan Hanson, Milwaukee King’s Doug Lewis, Onalaska’s Craig Kowal, Nick Bennett of Racine St. Catherine’s, Sheboygan Lutheran’s Nick Verhagen and Stratford’s Curt Schmidt.
“I just knew that this was a special team,” Petitgoue said. “This was the best team I’ve had. That’s not taking anything away from my (three previous) state champs. Today’s kids, when you get athletes, they’re bigger, faster, stronger. Our chemistry was unreal. I just really loved this team.”
Petitgoue said naturally it was disappointing not being able to cap the season with a gold ball.
“But the WIAA made the only decision that they could make,” he said. “They made the right decision. There are a lot more important things in life than sports. I just reminded them of that and thanked them for a tremendous year.”
The fast-break driven Cubans averaged 81 points per game – ranking second in the state regardless of division – and played only two games decided by 10 points or less.
“We know in our hearts we would have been the state champs,” Petitgoue said. “You can carry that with you the rest of your life. In that respect, we tried to make a positive out of a bad situation.”
— The State Journal’s Jon Masson, La Crosse Tribune’s Todd Sommerfeldt and ESPN Wisconsin’s Dennis Semrau contributed to this report.
2019-20 AP ALL-STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Johnny Davis, sr., La Crosse Central
COACH OF THE YEAR – Jerry Petitgoue, Cuba City
FIRST TEAM
Patrick Baldwin Jr., 6-9, jr., Sussex Hamilton (unanimous); Johnny Davis, 6-5, sr., La Crosse Central (unanimous); Carter Gilmore, 6-7, sr., Hartland Arrowhead; Tyrese Hunter, 6-1, jr., Racine St. Catherine’s; Jacob Ognacevic, 6-8, sr., Sheboygan Lutheran.
SECOND TEAM
Dalton Banks, 6-2, sr., Eau Claire North; David Joplin, 6-7, jr., Brookfield Central; Max Klesmit, 6-3, sr., Neenah; Isaiah Stewart, 6-0, sr., Madison La Follette; A.J. Vukovich, 6-5, sr., East Troy.
THIRD TEAM
Jake Buchanan, 6-0, sr., Kimberly; Jordan Davis, 6-4, sr., La Crosse Central; Alex Huibregtse, 6-4, sr., Grafton; Keonte Jones, 6-3, sr., Madison East; Preston Ruedinger, 6-2, jr., Oshkosh Lourdes.
FOURTH TEAM
Cole Booth, 6-1, sr., Plymouth; Brayden Dailey, 6-6, jr., Cuba City; Mason Dorn, 6-1, jr., Seymour; Kobe Johnson, 6-3, jr., Glendale Nicolet; Kamari McGee, 6-0 jr., Racine St. Catherine’s.
HONORABLE MENTION
Alex Antetokounmpo, sr., Whitefish Bay Dominican; Carson Arenz, sr., Onalaska; Grant Beirne, sr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Charlie Bender, jr., Lake Mills; Caden Boser, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Michael Casper, sr., Merrill; Aidan Clarey, sr., Brookfield Academy; John Bunks, sr., Appleton Xavier; Ryan Claflin, sr., Southern Door; Cole Crubel, sr., River Ridge;
Mason Dopirak, jr., Manitowoc Lincoln; Ben Emler, sr., Columbus; Will Fuhrmann, sr., Reedsburg; Logan Geissler, sr., Bay Port; Derek Gray, sr., Madison La Follette; Reed Gunnink, sr., Laconia; Cade Hall, Sr., Mauston; Darius Hannah, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Luke Healy, jr., Hudson; Sam Haese, jr., Wrightstown;
Adam Hobson, sr., Stoughton; Logan Jedwabny, sr., Kaukauna; Jordan Johnson, jr., Elkhorn; Zac Johnson, jr., River Falls; Matthew Kissner, Sr., Pittsville; Mason Kramer, sr., Prairie du Chien; Gabe Krueger, Sr., Wausau East; Carter Lancaster, jr., Darlington; Grant Manke, sr., Bangor; Cade Meyer, jr., Monroe;
Quinton Murrell, jr., Milwaukee King; Parker Nielsen, sr., Prescott; Brady Olson, sr., Cuba City; Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, sr., Chippewa Falls; Cameron Palesse, jr., Waukesha West; Brandin Podziemski, jr., St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy; Colin Schaefer, sr., Sun Prairie; Donovan Schwartz, sr., Winnebago Lutheran Academy; Tyrell Stuttley, sr., Onalaska; Kaleim Taylor, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science;
Karter Thomas, sr., Oshkosh West; JaKobe Thompson, jr., Racine Case; Terrance Thompson, sr., La Crosse Central; Casey Verhagen, so., Sheboygan Lutheran; Caleb Williams, sr., Wild Rose.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!