Madison La Follette's Isaiah Stewart, Madison East's Keonte Jones lead area picks on AP All-State boys basketball team

“It’s not surprising to see what he has become,” La Crosse Central coach Todd Fergot said of Davis, who committed to the Badgers last summer. “You have to have a certain level of natural talent, and he certainly has that. And if you look at the top players in the state by class, you have a group of 20 or so you would consider for that when they are younger, say as a freshman. But then you really have to be committed to becoming the best, and Johnny did that.”