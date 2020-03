Madison La Follette's Isaiah Stewart, future Badgers Johnny Davis, Jordan Davis, Carter Gilmore earn WBCA recognition

Madison La Follette senior Isaiah Stewart was named a first-team selection in Division 1 on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association boys basketball all-state team, according to the teams announced Tuesday.

Sun Prairie senior Colin Schaefer was an honorable-mention choice in Division 1.

Hartland Arrowhead senior Carter Gilmore, who is a University of Wisconsin preferred walk-on commit, was named to the first team in Division 1.

La Crosse Central senior Johnny Davis, a UW commit, was named to the first team in Division 2. His twin, La Crosse Central senior Jordan Davis, another UW commit, earned honorable-mention selection in Division 2.

Kobe Johnson, a Glendale Nicolet junior guard and former Sun Prairie student-athlete, was named to the Division 2 first team.

Area players who received honorable-mention honors in Division 2 included Beaver Dam junior Nate Abel, Milton sophomore Jack Campion, Reedsburg senior Will Fuhrmann, Stoughton senior Adam Hobson and Monroe junior Cade Meyer.

In Division 3, honorable-mention choices from the area or region included Lake Mills junior Charlie Bender, Edgerton junior Clayton Jenny and Wisconsin Dells senior Brett Hirst.