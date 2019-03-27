Madison La Follette senior point guard Donneil Gray has committed to Grambling State University in Louisiana for men’s basketball, La Follette boys basketball coach Curtrel Robinson said Wednesday.
Gray helped lead the Lancers (20-6 overall, 14-4 Big Eight Conference) to a second-place finish behind Madison East in the Big Eight and to a WIAA Division 1 sectional final, where La Follette lost to eventual state runner-up Sun Prairie.
Gray averaged 14.0 points and about 2.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
He and teammate Troy Reeves earned honorable-mention recognition on The Associated Press all-state boys basketball team announced this week.
The 5-foot-9 Gray, a strong ball-handler, moved up to varsity at the end of his sophomore season.
He earned first-team all-Big Eight honors and honorable mention AP all-state recognition as a junior.
Grambling State is an NCAA Division I program.
Gray likely plans to redshirt as a freshman, Robinson said.
Gray's brothers -- juniors David and Derek Gray -- also played for La Follette.