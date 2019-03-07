VERONA — There’s an effective way to combat a bigger team that plays best in a half-court system.
Never allow them to set it up.
Madison La Follette, which plays at just the opposite pace, got up and down the floor early and dictated the tempo from the opening tip to beat Waunakee 65-52 in a WIAA Division 1 boys basketball sectional semifinal on Thursday night.
Active hands in the passing lane led to several quick transition buckets, and the Lancers jumped on the Warriors for a 13-5 lead just four minutes into the game and kept running. After that initial run, Waunakee never came closer than four and trailed by double digits the entire second half.
“We wanted to come in and get a lead,” La Follette coach Curtel Robinson said. “That puts a little pressure on them, you know, a team that likes to slow it down and play more of a half-court game. We were fortunate enough that way that we were able to go up like that right away.”
It all started on the defensive end for La Follette (20-5).
While lacking a post presence against a taller Waunakee lineup, the guards at the top of the key made sure the ball rarely got to the block as they relentlessly jumped skip passes and pressured penetration.
That led to runouts down on the other end of the floor and quick flurries that gradually extended the lead.
“That’s just how we play,” senior Donneil Gray said. “We’re quick, and that’s what we want to do. That’s our best basketball.”
La Follette had numbers seemingly every time it broke out into transition, and the Lancers found openings on the wing and in the corners for spot-up 3-pointers off the dribble drive.
Isaiah Stewart hit a trio of long balls in the opening 10 minutes, while Ben Probst heated up to close the half.
Waunakee (15-10) got the deficit down to 23-19, but La Follette closed on an 11-2 run to end the half. Probst punctuated it with a 3 — off guard penetration, of course — at the buzzer.
The Lancers guards were controlling the game defensively as La Follette went into the locker room with a 34-21 advantage.
“We wanted to keep extending the lead,” Probst said. “We knew they weren’t going to go away. That 3 was big. It extended the lead to double-digits, and we never looked back.”
Waunakee, a typical hard-nosed Dana Mackenzie-coached team, came out swinging in the second half. The Warriors worked it down to 6-foot-5 wing Josh Cash to score eight quick points, but the Lancers had a counter.
Gray went on a personal 8-0 run. Despite the Warriors’ flurry, La Follette was still able to push its lead.
“A lot of our opponents — we’ve gone up 13 or 15 points — and they’ll come back and we’ll let up the lead,” Gray said. “We have been really working on playing a full game and staying up in the second half. Continuing to build our lead and not let up.”
Probst finished with a game-high 21 points as he knocked down four 3-pointers, all on kick-outs. Gray and Stewart each scored 11 for the Lancers.
Waunakee, a No. 7 seed that knocked off second-seed Racine Park in the regional final, got 14 points from Cash, who had two dunks.
La Follette is a win away from its first trip to the Kohl Center since 2003. The Lancers will get their chance on Saturday against fellow Big Eight Conference foe Sun Prairie, which they have beaten twice this season by a combined two points.
“We’re going to be ready to go,” Robinson said. “Sectional final game. One o’clock at Waunakee. Let’s do it. We’re ready.”
Waunakee 21 31 — 52
Madison La Follette 34 31 — 65
WAUNAKEE — Cash 14, Block 3 1-3 8, Knatz 5, Deering 0 1-2 1, Fancher 1 0-0 2, Keller 4 0-0 8, May 1 0-0 2, Nelson 4 0-0 11, Novinski 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 4-8 52.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE — Do. Gray 3 3-6 11, Reeves Jr. 3 1-1 7, Probst 7 3-3 21, Stewart 4 0-0 11, De. Gray 1 1-3 3, Da. Gray 1 3-6 5, Prather 3 1-2 7. Totals 22 12-21 65.
3-point goals — W 4 (Nelson 3, Block 1), MLF 9 (Probst 4, Stewart 3, Do.Gray 2). Total fouls — W 30, MLF 13.