Madison La Follette rolls past Waunakee in Division 1 sectional semifinal

VERONA — For Ben Probst and his Madison La Follette teammates, Thursday was about not looking ahead.

Certainly not to a WIAA state boys basketball tournament now in limbo, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

And, really, not even to Saturday — and a potential rubber match with arch rival Madison East in a Division 1 sectional final.

Instead, the top-seeded Lancers lived in the moment and had fun Thursday night, dispatching fifth-seeded Waunakee 83-67 inside a nearly empty Verona High School gymnasium.

“Honestly, we didn’t talk about it at all,” Probst said of the tournament's uncertain future. “We just treated it like another game.

"Actually, Coach kind of talked about how (we should) just treat it like an elementary school game. You’re out there for the love of basketball — just to have fun.”

The final score might have been the only thing that went according to plan for Probst & Co. Teams across the state played to diminished crowds, thanks to a WIAA mandate meant to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

But venue policy at Verona and within the Madison Metropolitan School District limited attendance further, allowing access to only “essential personnel.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}