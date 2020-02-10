You are the owner of this article.
Madison La Follette remains No. 1 in Division 1; Stoughton climbs to third in Division 2 in AP boys basketball poll
Stoughton 53, Lake Mills 44

Stoughton's Adam Hobson (5) looks for a pass against Lake Mills' Matt Johnson (24), left, and Charlie Bender (23) in the first half of a boys basketball game at Stoughton High School in Stoughton, Wis., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The undefeated Madison La Follette boys basketball team remained top-ranked in Division 1 in The Associated Press boys basketball state rankings, which were released Monday.

Sun Prairie stayed at No. 10. Madison East and Waunakee received honorable-mention recognition.

Stoughton moved from fifth to third in Division 2. Monroe and Reedsburg earned honorable mention.

Onalaska remained No. 1 in Division 2. La Crosse Central moved up to No. 2.

Defending WIAA Division 2 champion Glendale Nicolet, which has seen Duke commit and former Sun Prairie player Jalen Johnson return to action, moved up from No. 6 into a tie for fourth with Seymour. 

In Division 3, Wisconsin Dells moved from sixth to fourth. Lake Mills remained eighth. 

Racine St. Catherine's stayed atop the Division 3 poll, ahead of No. 2 East Troy. 

Cuba City was No. 1 in Division 4. 

Sheboygan Lutheran was No. 1 in Division 5. 

BOYS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of Feb. 10, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Madison La Follette (7)*16-0*70*1

2, Brookfield Central*16-1*63*2

3, Sussex Hamilton*15-2*52*3

4, Hartland Arrowhead*15-1*50*4

5, Milwaukee King*15-0*40*5

6, Kimberly*16-2*35*6

7, Neenah*14-2*29*7

8, Racine Case*14-3*24*9

9, Brookfield East*14-3*13*8

10, Sun Prairie*13-3*5*10

Others receiving votes: Madison East 2, Schofield D.C. Everest 1, Waunakee 1.

DIVISION 2

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Onalaska (7)*17-1*70*1

2, La Crosse Central*13-4*61*3

3, Stoughton*15-2*49*5

4 (tie), Seymour*15-1*44*2

4 (tie), Glendale Nicolet*14-3*44*6

6, Hortonville*16-3*39*4

7, New Berlin Eisenhower*14-4*19*7

8, New Richmond*14-2*12*10

9, Wisconsin Lutheran*13-4*10*NR

10, Whitefish Bay*12-5*9*NR

Others receiving votes: River Falls 8, Grafton 7, Elkhorn 6, Monroe 4, Reedsburg 2, Ashwaubenon 1.

DIVISION 3

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Racine St. Catherine's (7)*17-0*70*1

2, East Troy*16-1*63*2

3, Whitefish Bay Dominican*15-2*56*4

4, Wisconsin Dells*16-1*46*6

5, Wrightstown*16-1*37*3

6, Oostburg*14-2*35*5

7, Delafield St. John’s NW*15-3*34*7

8, Lake Mills*15-3*15*8

9, Hartland Lake Country Luth*14-3*11*9

10, Greendale Martin Luther*12-4*10*10

Others receiving votes: Sheboygan Falls 5, Prescott 1, Appleton Xavier 1, Freedom 1.

DIVISION 4

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Cuba City (6)*16-0*69*1

2, Stratford (1)*17-0*63*2

3, Iola-Scandinavia*16-0*53*3

4, Oshkosh Lourdes*16-1*50*4

5, Darlington*17-1*38*5

6, Milw. Science*14-3*36*7

7, Manitowoc Roncalli*15-3*26*8

8, Auburndale*16-2*25*6

9, Neillsville*15-2*13*10

10 (tie), Brookfield Academy*5*NR

10 (tie), Shiocton*5*NR

Others receiving votes: Fennimore 1, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 1.

DIVISION 5

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Sheboygan Lutheran (7)*17-1*70*1

2, Bangor*16-0*62*2

3, Randolph*17-0*57*3

4, Blair-Taylor*15-2*44*6

5, Rib Lake*15-2*39*7

6, Monticello*17-1*36*4

7, Almond-Bancroft*17-2*34*5

8, Chippewa Falls McDonell*13-4*13*9

8, Wauzeka-Steuben*14-3*13*NR

10, Alma Center Lincoln*14-4*8*8

Others receiving votes: Thorp 4, Hilbert 3, Burlington Catholic Central 2.

-- agate, Art Kabelowsky 

