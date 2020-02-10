Madison La Follette remains No. 1 in Division 1; Stoughton climbs to third in Division 2 in AP boys basketball poll

The undefeated Madison La Follette boys basketball team remained top-ranked in Division 1 in The Associated Press boys basketball state rankings, which were released Monday.

Sun Prairie stayed at No. 10. Madison East and Waunakee received honorable-mention recognition.

Stoughton moved from fifth to third in Division 2. Monroe and Reedsburg earned honorable mention.

Onalaska remained No. 1 in Division 2. La Crosse Central moved up to No. 2.

Defending WIAA Division 2 champion Glendale Nicolet, which has seen Duke commit and former Sun Prairie player Jalen Johnson return to action, moved up from No. 6 into a tie for fourth with Seymour.

In Division 3, Wisconsin Dells moved from sixth to fourth. Lake Mills remained eighth.

Racine St. Catherine's stayed atop the Division 3 poll, ahead of No. 2 East Troy.

Cuba City was No. 1 in Division 4.

Sheboygan Lutheran was No. 1 in Division 5.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS