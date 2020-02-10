Madison La Follette remains No. 1 in Division 1; Stoughton climbs to third in Division 2 in AP boys basketball poll

The undefeated Madison La Follette boys basketball team remained top-ranked in Division 1 in The Associated Press boys basketball state rankings, which were released Monday.
Sun Prairie stayed at No. 10. Madison East and Waunakee received honorable-mention recognition.
Stoughton moved from fifth to third in Division 2. Monroe and Reedsburg earned honorable mention.
Onalaska remained No. 1 in Division 2. La Crosse Central moved up to No. 2.
Defending WIAA Division 2 champion Glendale Nicolet, which has seen Duke commit and former Sun Prairie player Jalen Johnson return to action, moved up from No. 6 into a tie for fourth with Seymour.
In Division 3, Wisconsin Dells moved from sixth to fourth. Lake Mills remained eighth.
Racine St. Catherine's stayed atop the Division 3 poll, ahead of No. 2 East Troy.
Cuba City was No. 1 in Division 4.
Sheboygan Lutheran was No. 1 in Division 5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of Feb. 10, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Madison La Follette (7)*16-0*70*1
2, Brookfield Central*16-1*63*2
3, Sussex Hamilton*15-2*52*3
4, Hartland Arrowhead*15-1*50*4
5, Milwaukee King*15-0*40*5
6, Kimberly*16-2*35*6
7, Neenah*14-2*29*7
8, Racine Case*14-3*24*9
9, Brookfield East*14-3*13*8
10, Sun Prairie*13-3*5*10
Others receiving votes: Madison East 2, Schofield D.C. Everest 1, Waunakee 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Onalaska (7)*17-1*70*1
2, La Crosse Central*13-4*61*3
3, Stoughton*15-2*49*5
4 (tie), Seymour*15-1*44*2
4 (tie), Glendale Nicolet*14-3*44*6
6, Hortonville*16-3*39*4
7, New Berlin Eisenhower*14-4*19*7
8, New Richmond*14-2*12*10
9, Wisconsin Lutheran*13-4*10*NR
10, Whitefish Bay*12-5*9*NR
Others receiving votes: River Falls 8, Grafton 7, Elkhorn 6, Monroe 4, Reedsburg 2, Ashwaubenon 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Racine St. Catherine's (7)*17-0*70*1
2, East Troy*16-1*63*2
3, Whitefish Bay Dominican*15-2*56*4
4, Wisconsin Dells*16-1*46*6
5, Wrightstown*16-1*37*3
6, Oostburg*14-2*35*5
7, Delafield St. John’s NW*15-3*34*7
8, Lake Mills*15-3*15*8
9, Hartland Lake Country Luth*14-3*11*9
10, Greendale Martin Luther*12-4*10*10
Others receiving votes: Sheboygan Falls 5, Prescott 1, Appleton Xavier 1, Freedom 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Cuba City (6)*16-0*69*1
2, Stratford (1)*17-0*63*2
3, Iola-Scandinavia*16-0*53*3
4, Oshkosh Lourdes*16-1*50*4
5, Darlington*17-1*38*5
6, Milw. Science*14-3*36*7
7, Manitowoc Roncalli*15-3*26*8
8, Auburndale*16-2*25*6
9, Neillsville*15-2*13*10
10 (tie), Brookfield Academy*5*NR
10 (tie), Shiocton*5*NR
Others receiving votes: Fennimore 1, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 1.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Sheboygan Lutheran (7)*17-1*70*1
2, Bangor*16-0*62*2
3, Randolph*17-0*57*3
4, Blair-Taylor*15-2*44*6
5, Rib Lake*15-2*39*7
6, Monticello*17-1*36*4
7, Almond-Bancroft*17-2*34*5
8, Chippewa Falls McDonell*13-4*13*9
8, Wauzeka-Steuben*14-3*13*NR
10, Alma Center Lincoln*14-4*8*8
Others receiving votes: Thorp 4, Hilbert 3, Burlington Catholic Central 2.
