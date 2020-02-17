Madison La Follette remains atop Division 1 in The Associated Press state rankings for boys basketball

The undefeated Madison La Follette boys basketball team remained No. 1 in Division 1 in The Associated Press boys basketball state rankings, which were released Monday.
Madison East moved into the No. 10 spot in Division 1.
Honorable-mention recognition went to Sun Prairie and Waunakee.
In Division 2, Stoughton dropped from third to sixth after losing to Watertown last week.
Monroe and Reedsburg earned honorable-mention recognition.
Onalaska stayed No. 1 in Division 2.
Wisconsin Dells was fourth and Lake Mills eighth in Division 3.
Racine St. Catherine's remained No. 1, ahead of East Troy.
Cuba City was No. 1 in Division 4.
Also, Darlington was fifth.
Sheboygan Lutheran was No. 1 in Division 5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of Feb. 17, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Madison La Follette (8)*18-0*80*1
2, Brookfield Central*18-1*72*2
3, Hartland Arrowhead*17-1*58*4
4, Sussex Hamilton*16-3*52*3
5, Milwaukee King*17-0*49*5
6, Kimberly*17-2*38*6
7 (tie), Neenah*16-2*31*7
7 (tie), Racine Case*16-3*31*8
9, Brookfield East*16-3*19*9
10, Madison East*14-4*4*NR
Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire North 1, Sun Prairie 1, Waunakee 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Onalaska (8)*18-1*80*1
2, La Crosse Central*15-4*71*2
3, Seymour*16-1*62*4
4, Glendale Nicolet*16-3*59*5
5, New Richmond*16-2*40*8
6, Stoughton*16-3*36*3
7, Hortonville*16-4*27*6
8, Grafton*15-4*15*NR
9, Milwaukee Lutheran*15-3*11*NR
10, New Berlin Eisenhower*14-5*10*7
Others receiving votes: River Falls 8, Monroe 7, Whitefish Bay 6, Reedsburg 4, Plymouth 2, Wisconsin Lutheran 1, Elkhorn 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Racine St. Catherine's (8)*19-0*80*1
2, East Troy*17-1*70*2
3, Whitefish Bay Dominican*17-2*64*3
4, Wisconsin Dells*18-1*53*4
5, Wrightstown*18-1*47*5
6, Oostburg*16-2*39*6
7, Delafield St. John's NW*15-3*34*7
8, Lake Mills*16-3*22*8
9, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran*16-3*14*9
10 (tie), Freedom*16-2*5*NR
10 (tie), Sheboygan Falls*15-4*5*NR
Others receiving votes: Greendale Martin Luther 4, Prescott 2, Appleton Xavier 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Cuba City (7)*19-0*79*1
2, Stratford (1)*18-0*71*2
3, Iola-Scandinavia*18-0*62*3
4, Oshkosh Lourdes*18-1*55*4
5, Darlington*18-1*45*5
6, Milwaukee Science*15-3*37*6
7 (tie), Auburndale*17-2*31*8
7 (tie), Manitowoc Roncalli*16-3*31*7
9, Neillsville*16-2*15*9
10 (tie), Shiocton*16-3*5*10
10 (tie), Brookfield Academy*13-6*5*NR
Others receiving votes: Fennimore 2, Coleman 1, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 1.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Sheboygan Lutheran (8)*19-1*80*1
2, Bangor*18-0*72*2
3, Blair-Taylor*17-2*59*4
4, Monticello*19-1*54*6
5, Randolph*18-1*51*3
6, Almond-Bancroft*18-2*39*7
7, Rib Lake*16-3*34*5
8, Wauzeka-Steuben*16-3*25*9
9, Alma Center Lincoln*15-4*11*10
10, Thorp*13-5*6*NR
Others receiving votes: Hilbert 4, Chippewa Falls McDonell 3, Hustisford 2.
-- agate, Art Kabelowsky