Madison La Follette remains atop Division 1 in The Associated Press state rankings for boys basketball

Madison La Follette 100, Madison West 77

Madison La Follette's Dakovin Prather shoots by the block of Madison West's Dayne Armwald in the first period, as Madison La Follette takes on Madison West in Wisconsin WIAA boys high school basketball on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at West High School

 Greg Dixon

The undefeated Madison La Follette boys basketball team remained No. 1 in Division 1 in The Associated Press boys basketball state rankings, which were released Monday.

Madison East moved into the No. 10 spot in Division 1.

Honorable-mention recognition went to Sun Prairie and Waunakee.

In Division 2, Stoughton dropped from third to sixth after losing to Watertown last week.

Monroe and Reedsburg earned honorable-mention recognition.

Onalaska stayed No. 1 in Division 2.

Wisconsin Dells was fourth and Lake Mills eighth in Division 3.

Racine St. Catherine's remained No. 1, ahead of East Troy.

Cuba City was No. 1 in Division 4.

Also, Darlington was fifth.

Sheboygan Lutheran was No. 1 in Division 5.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of Feb. 17, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW

1, Madison La Follette (8)*18-0*80*1

2, Brookfield Central*18-1*72*2

3, Hartland Arrowhead*17-1*58*4

4, Sussex Hamilton*16-3*52*3

5, Milwaukee King*17-0*49*5

6, Kimberly*17-2*38*6

7 (tie), Neenah*16-2*31*7

7 (tie), Racine Case*16-3*31*8

9, Brookfield East*16-3*19*9

10, Madison East*14-4*4*NR

Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire North 1, Sun Prairie 1, Waunakee 1.

DIVISION 2

Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW

1, Onalaska (8)*18-1*80*1

2, La Crosse Central*15-4*71*2

3, Seymour*16-1*62*4

4, Glendale Nicolet*16-3*59*5

5, New Richmond*16-2*40*8

6, Stoughton*16-3*36*3

7, Hortonville*16-4*27*6

8, Grafton*15-4*15*NR

9, Milwaukee Lutheran*15-3*11*NR

10, New Berlin Eisenhower*14-5*10*7

Others receiving votes: River Falls 8, Monroe 7, Whitefish Bay 6, Reedsburg 4, Plymouth 2, Wisconsin Lutheran 1, Elkhorn 1.

DIVISION 3

Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW

1, Racine St. Catherine's (8)*19-0*80*1

2, East Troy*17-1*70*2

3, Whitefish Bay Dominican*17-2*64*3

4, Wisconsin Dells*18-1*53*4

5, Wrightstown*18-1*47*5

6, Oostburg*16-2*39*6

7, Delafield St. John's NW*15-3*34*7

8, Lake Mills*16-3*22*8

9, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran*16-3*14*9

10 (tie), Freedom*16-2*5*NR

10 (tie), Sheboygan Falls*15-4*5*NR

Others receiving votes: Greendale Martin Luther 4, Prescott 2, Appleton Xavier 1.

DIVISION 4

Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW

1, Cuba City (7)*19-0*79*1

2, Stratford (1)*18-0*71*2

3, Iola-Scandinavia*18-0*62*3

4, Oshkosh Lourdes*18-1*55*4

5, Darlington*18-1*45*5

6, Milwaukee Science*15-3*37*6

7 (tie), Auburndale*17-2*31*8

7 (tie), Manitowoc Roncalli*16-3*31*7

9, Neillsville*16-2*15*9

10 (tie), Shiocton*16-3*5*10

10 (tie), Brookfield Academy*13-6*5*NR

Others receiving votes: Fennimore 2, Coleman 1, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 1.

DIVISION 5

Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW

1, Sheboygan Lutheran (8)*19-1*80*1

2, Bangor*18-0*72*2

3, Blair-Taylor*17-2*59*4

4, Monticello*19-1*54*6

5, Randolph*18-1*51*3

6, Almond-Bancroft*18-2*39*7

7, Rib Lake*16-3*34*5

8, Wauzeka-Steuben*16-3*25*9

9, Alma Center Lincoln*15-4*11*10

10, Thorp*13-5*6*NR

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 4, Chippewa Falls McDonell 3, Hustisford 2.

-- agate, Art Kabelowsky 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

