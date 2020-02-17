Madison La Follette remains atop Division 1 in The Associated Press state rankings for boys basketball

The undefeated Madison La Follette boys basketball team remained No. 1 in Division 1 in The Associated Press boys basketball state rankings, which were released Monday.

Madison East moved into the No. 10 spot in Division 1.

Honorable-mention recognition went to Sun Prairie and Waunakee.

In Division 2, Stoughton dropped from third to sixth after losing to Watertown last week.

Monroe and Reedsburg earned honorable-mention recognition.

Onalaska stayed No. 1 in Division 2.

Wisconsin Dells was fourth and Lake Mills eighth in Division 3.

Racine St. Catherine's remained No. 1, ahead of East Troy.

Cuba City was No. 1 in Division 4.

Also, Darlington was fifth.

Sheboygan Lutheran was No. 1 in Division 5.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS