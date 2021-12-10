Madison La Follette regains cool, holds off Madison Memorial

Composure is not a word that’s often used as one of the keys to victory in a game where technical fouls in clutch time hurt the cause, but it was for the host Madison La Follette boys basketball team on Friday night.
The Lancers regained their cool. Twice.
And the result was a 58-48 Big Eight Conference win over city rival Madison Memorial.
“One of our team goals is not to get technical fouls in a game,” eighth-year La Follette coach Curtrell Robinson said with a chuckle. “But at the same time those things also can fuel your team. From both of those technical fouls, I think we looked at each other and said, ‘Hey, we’re done with that, we’ve got to win the game. Regardless of the situation, we’ve got to find a way to win.’
“For them to be thinking that way early on (in the year), with their inexperience, to me shows the sign of a good team.”
La Follette (2-0, 2-0 Big Eight), ranked fifth in Division 1 in the coaches poll, was the better team on Friday — but not by a wide margin.
In front 38-31 with 12 minutes remaining, the Lancers gave up a basket to Bradyn Taylor spinning to the rim then committed a turnover. On Memorial’s ensuing possession, Taylor was fouled attempting a shot in the paint, causing frustration on the La Follette end that resulted in a technical called against Marii Larrue.
Taylor, who finished with 15 points, made the two free throws for Memorial (3-3, 1-3). Braylen Blue, who also had 15 points, made 1 of 2, cutting the Lancers’ lead to 38-36.
But the Spartans couldn’t score with possession of the ball following the technical and La Follette was able to cling to a small advantage for the next few minutes.
Then Robinson was whistled for a technical again, giving Memorial a chance at the lead and momentum.
Trailing 42-40, Taylor went 1 of 2 on the technical free throws, Memorial again didn’t score on the ensuing possession and Kalaan Lee made a baseline jumper on the other end to make it 44-41.
A minute later, Cameron Yahnke scored while being fouled in the paint, missed the free throw and Quinton Lomack, who had 10 points, tipped it in for a 48-41 lead.
Yahnke wasn’t done. The 6-foot-3 senior got a steal at half-court and was headed for what looked like it was going to be a one-handed dunk, only the ball slipped out of his hand on the way up and he pushed it in for a layup, making it 50-44 with 5 minutes to go.
“I thought for sure that he was getting ready to (try and) thrust it through regardless of if he lost it or not. That was my worry, that it was going to (get rejected by the rim) to half-court,” Robinson said. “I’m glad that he thought through the situation and was like, ‘You know what, I lost it, I’m up here, I’m going to lay it in and get the two points.’ It’s nice to get dunks and all that — it gets the crowd excited — but we need two points.”
Yahnke, who finished with eight points off the bench, all in the second half, got a tip-in on a fast break 35 seconds later to make it 52-44.
And Memorial never threatened down the stretch.
“La Follette turned it up a little bit and we just didn’t necessarily respond to that,” said Spartans coach Steve Collins, whose team lost freshman starting point guard Ian Wischhoff in the opening minute to an injury.
“We’re just trying to jell. Our program has been a well-oiled machine, and we’re having to stop the machine and re-oil it,” Collins said of the early returns on the 2021-22 campaign. “But I was just so proud of them. They just battled and battled to the end.
“It’s a little bit baptism by fire with this group because they’re just so young. They’re learning. They’re better than they were a week ago, and that’s all I can ask.”
La Follette asked for and got a big end to the first half from Ahrman Lewis, the game’s leading scorer with 21 points.
The junior guard nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer on a full-court press break — “it was just perfectly executed; he caught it in rhythm and flow,” Robinson said — to tie the game at 26 after La Follette had trailed by as much as 23-15.