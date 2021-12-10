Madison La Follette regains cool, holds off Madison Memorial

Taylor, who finished with 15 points, made the two free throws for Memorial (3-3, 1-3). Braylen Blue, who also had 15 points, made 1 of 2, cutting the Lancers’ lead to 38-36.

But the Spartans couldn’t score with possession of the ball following the technical and La Follette was able to cling to a small advantage for the next few minutes.

Then Robinson was whistled for a technical again, giving Memorial a chance at the lead and momentum.

Trailing 42-40, Taylor went 1 of 2 on the technical free throws, Memorial again didn’t score on the ensuing possession and Kalaan Lee made a baseline jumper on the other end to make it 44-41.

A minute later, Cameron Yahnke scored while being fouled in the paint, missed the free throw and Quinton Lomack, who had 10 points, tipped it in for a 48-41 lead.

Yahnke wasn’t done. The 6-foot-3 senior got a steal at half-court and was headed for what looked like it was going to be a one-handed dunk, only the ball slipped out of his hand on the way up and he pushed it in for a layup, making it 50-44 with 5 minutes to go.