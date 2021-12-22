Madison La Follette rallies to beat rival Madison East in first meeting since 2019-20

Madison La Follette junior guard Arhman Lewis savors every day, practice and game with his teammates after the Lancers didn’t play during the 2020-21 season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That made the 6-foot Lewis particularly eager for Tuesday’s Big Eight Conference boys basketball game against Madison East.
The East Side rivals’ long-awaited matchup finally arrived.
Lewis, in his first year on varsity, scored a career-high 23 points and helped La Follette rally past host East 81-71 at the Milton McPike Field House.
“It’s great being out there with my guys, going to work with the same people every day,” said Lewis, who had 14 first-half points. “I love it. And I’m ready. … It’s too early to talk but I like the way we are going so far.”
Senior Cameron Yahnke and 6-5 junior Reak Riak added 16 points apiece and senior guard Mari Larrue contributed 10 points for the Lancers (6-1 overall, 5-0 Big Eight), ranked fifth in Division 1 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll.
After the Purgolders made a huge comeback in the first half, La Follette outscored East 47-32 in the second half — including 35-16 in the final 13 minutes that erased a 55-46 deficit. Yahnke had 12 second-half points and Larrue 10.
“It’s a `never-over’ mentality with this group,” La Follette coach Curtrel Robinson said. “Basketball is a game of runs. At the end of the day, we want to show that the last run is the most important run.”
The Lancers’ comeback thwarted a game-high 30-point performance by Purgolders senior guard Massi Malterer, who scored 15 points in each half.
“He has the ability to finish and finish in multiple ways,” East coach Matt Miota said of Malterer, who entered the game averaging 27.6 points per game. “He can shoot from distance and can finish contested at the rim.”
Freshman guard Clevon Easton Jr. added 13 points for East (5-3, 3-2).
La Follette remained right on the heels of Middleton, which is 6-0 in conference play.
Tuesday’s rescheduled game originally had been set as the Big Eight opener for both teams Dec. 2 and also was to have been La Follette’s first game after neither school played in 2020-21 due to the Madison School District’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Near the end of the 2019-20 season, top-seeded La Follette and second-seeded East had been scheduled to meet in a much-anticipated WIAA Division 1 sectional final March 14, 2020, but the WIAA halted the season late the night of March 12, 2020, because of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, La Follette started with a rush.
The Lancers scored the game’s first 10 points and opened an 18-4 lead with 14 minutes, 7 seconds left in the first half, prompting Miota to call for a timeout.
Lewis made a 3-pointer, increasing the Lancers’ lead to 21-6 with 13:31 left in the first half.
“I was just taking what the defense was giving me,” Lewis said. “I wasn’t trying to force anything. I was just trying to help my team get that lead.”
But Malterer scored two baskets and Easton converted a three-point play during a 7-0 run that began the Purgolders’ rally.
East outscored La Follette 33-13 in the final 13:18 prior to halftime, taking a 39-34 lead into the break.
“I anticipated they would come out real hot and real physical,” Miota said. “So, it wasn’t a complete shock. I don’t like the momentum timeout usually, but we needed one, to give them a little break from the atmosphere and the intensity of it.
“Then we did a nice job coming back in the first half. I think it was just a matter of adjusting to the game situation. We did and we battled back.”
The Lancers, 8-for-15 from the foul line in the first half, were 11-for-17 after halftime. East was 8-for-11 overall.
“In the first half, we left a lot of free throws out there,” Robinson said. “The second half we talked about making sure we capitalized on those free throws. … I’m glad we finished the way we finished. I still believe we haven’t played our best basketball yet.
“But it’s two years off basketball for these kids. We haven’t played in two years. It’s the same way for East. To come into this year highly ranked … we are seeing everybody’s best basketball. To come back and fight, that’s the sign of a really good team.”
Miota said the Purgolders, who have two players with varsity experience and started two sophomores and two freshmen, gave up too many second-chance points in the second half when the Lancers rallied.
“We’re happy to be back playing basketball,” Robinson said. “We remind ourselves of the opportunity we have and definitely cherish it, and live in the present.”
Fave 5: Sports reporter Jon Masson selects his favorite stories from 2021
It was difficult to pick just five high school stories during a unique year that included the WIAA's alternate fall season in the spring and a spring season that wrapped up in July with Sun Prairie's state baseball title.
The All-Badger North Conference outfielder and pitcher for the Waunakee baseball team was born with one arm.
Zelinski, who was living in an orphanage in Ethiopia, came to the United States when he was adopted at age 11.
By his count, Krentz played 1,974 nine-hole rounds, or 17,766 holes in 2020 — about 85% of the time by himself.
Fourth-ranked Sun Prairie scores 232.5 points to outdistance runner-up and second-ranked Greenfield co-op (211 points).
Thoeny is the No. 1 golfer for Blue Devils coach David Zilker's lineup. Thoeny is among eight girls who play for the Lodi boys golf program, which doesn't offer a girls team.