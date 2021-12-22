Madison La Follette rallies to beat rival Madison East in first meeting since 2019-20

On Tuesday, La Follette started with a rush.

The Lancers scored the game’s first 10 points and opened an 18-4 lead with 14 minutes, 7 seconds left in the first half, prompting Miota to call for a timeout.

Lewis made a 3-pointer, increasing the Lancers’ lead to 21-6 with 13:31 left in the first half.

“I was just taking what the defense was giving me,” Lewis said. “I wasn’t trying to force anything. I was just trying to help my team get that lead.”

But Malterer scored two baskets and Easton converted a three-point play during a 7-0 run that began the Purgolders’ rally.

East outscored La Follette 33-13 in the final 13:18 prior to halftime, taking a 39-34 lead into the break.

“I anticipated they would come out real hot and real physical,” Miota said. “So, it wasn’t a complete shock. I don’t like the momentum timeout usually, but we needed one, to give them a little break from the atmosphere and the intensity of it.

“Then we did a nice job coming back in the first half. I think it was just a matter of adjusting to the game situation. We did and we battled back.”