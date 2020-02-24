Madison La Follette, Madison East lead area teams in Division 1 in Associated Press boys basketball poll

The Brookfield Central boys basketball team took over the No. 1 spot in Division 1 in The Associated Press boys basketball poll after Madison La Follette dropped its first game last week -- to Madison East.
The state rankings were released Monday. The boys basketball season has one more week before postseason begins next week.
Big Eight Conference leader La Follette was ranked second and East was ranked eighth. Sun Prairie received honorable-mention recognition.
Stoughton was sixth in Division 2. Monroe and Reedsburg earned honorable mention.
Onalaska remained No. 1.
In Division 3, Wisconsin Dells was third-ranked and Lake Mills seventh.
Racine St. Catherine's was top-ranked.
Cuba City was No. 1 in Division 4.
Also, Darlington was sixth.
Sheboygan Lutheran stayed atop Division 5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of Feb. 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Brookfield Central (7)*20-1*79*2
2, Madison La Follette (1)*19-1*66*1
3, Hartland Arrowhead*20-1*61*3
4, Milw. King*21-0*54*5
5, Sussex Hamilton*18-3*51*4
6, Neenah*19-2*42*T7
7, Racine Case*18-3*35*T7
8, Madison East*16-4*23*10
9, Kimberly*18-3*19*6
10, Brookfield East*17-4*7*9
Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 2, Sun Prairie 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Onalaska (7)*20-1*79*1
2, Seymour (1)*19-1*67*3
3, Glendale Nicolet*18-3*65*4
4, La Crosse Central*16-5*58*2
5, New Richmond*18-2*44*5
6, Stoughton*18-3*39*6
7, Milwaukee Lutheran*16-3*3*9
8, New Berlin Eisenhower*16-5*22*10
9, Hortonville*16-5*9*7
10, Whitefish Bay*15-6*7*NR
Others receiving votes: Plymouth 6, Elkhorn 5, Monroe 3, Grafton 1, Reedsburg 1, River Falls 1, Milw. Bay View 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Racine St. Catherine's (8)*21-0*80*1
2, East Troy 18-1*69*2
3, Wisconsin Dells*19-1*62*4
4, Wrightstown*20-1*55*5
5, Dominican*17-3*48*3
6, Oostburg*18-2*43*6
7, Lake Mills*18-3*23*8
8, Delafield St. John's NW*17-4*16*7
9, Lake Country Lutheran*18-3*15*9
10, Freedom*18-2*11*T10
Others receiving votes: Sheboygan Falls 8, Prescott 5, Appleton Xavier 3, Greendale Martin Luther 2.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Cuba City (7)*20-0*79*1
2, Stratford (1)*19-0*70*2
3, Iola-Scandinavia*20-0*62*3
4, Oshkosh Lourdes*20-1*58*4
5, Milw. Science*16-3 42*6
6, Darlington*19-2*38*5
7, Manitowoc Roncalli*18-3*33*T7
8, Shiocton*17-3*27*T10
9, Neillsville*17-3*13*9
10, Auburndale*17-4*7*T7
Others receiving votes: Brookfield Academy 5, Spencer 2, Coleman 1, Kohler 1, Edgar 1, Fennimore 1.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Sheboygan Lutheran (8)*20-1*80*1
2, Blair-Taylor*19-2*67*3
3, Monticello*20-1*64*4
4, Bangor*19-1*60*2
5, Wauzeka-Steuben*17-3*44*8
6, Randolph*18-3*26*5
7, Almond-Bancroft*18-3*24*6
8, Thorp*15-5*20*10
9, Rib Lake*17-4*19*7
10, Alma Center Lincoln*16-5*12*9
Others receiving votes: Hustisford 9, Hilbert 7, Athens 4, Cambria-Friesland 2, Chippewa Falls McDonell 1, Wild Rose 1.
-- agate, Art Kabelowsky