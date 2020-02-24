Madison La Follette, Madison East lead area teams in Division 1 in Associated Press boys basketball poll

The Brookfield Central boys basketball team took over the No. 1 spot in Division 1 in The Associated Press boys basketball poll after Madison La Follette dropped its first game last week -- to Madison East.

The state rankings were released Monday. The boys basketball season has one more week before postseason begins next week.

Big Eight Conference leader La Follette was ranked second and East was ranked eighth. Sun Prairie received honorable-mention recognition.

Stoughton was sixth in Division 2. Monroe and Reedsburg earned honorable mention.

Onalaska remained No. 1.

In Division 3, Wisconsin Dells was third-ranked and Lake Mills seventh.

Racine St. Catherine's was top-ranked.

Cuba City was No. 1 in Division 4.

Also, Darlington was sixth.

Sheboygan Lutheran stayed atop Division 5.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS