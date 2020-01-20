Madison La Follette leaps to No. 1 in Division 1 in Associated Press boys basketball poll

The Madison La Follette boys basketball team, which is undefeated and leads the Big Eight Conference, rose to No. 1 in Division 1 in The Associated Press boys basketball state rankings, which was released Monday.
Sun Prairie was ranked fifth in Division 1.
Waunakee and Madison East received honorable-mention recognition.
Sussex Hamilton, the previous No. 1, was third this week.
DeForest and Stoughton were tied for fifth in Division 2.
Monroe and Reedsburg were tied for 10th.
Onalaska moved up to No. 1 in Division 2, after defeating previously top-ranked La Crosse Central.
In Division 3, Lake Mills was seventh-ranked and Lodi earned honorable-mention recognition.
Wisconsin Dells was No. 6.
Racine St. Catherine's remained top-ranked, while East Troy was third.
Cuba City was atop Division 4.
Also, Darlington was sixth and Fennimore 10th.
Sheboygan Lutheran was No. 1 in Division 5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin boys prep basketball poll for the week of Jan. 20, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Madison La Follette (7)*10-0*79*2
2, Brookfield Central (1)*10-1*73*3
3, Sussex Hamilton*11-1*62*1
4, Hartland Arrowhead*11-1*50*7
5, Sun Prairie*9-1*46*6
6, Kimberly*11-2*36*8
7, Milwaukee King*11-0*26*10
8, Neenah*9-2*23*4
9, Eau Claire North*9-1*22*5
10, Brookfield East*10-2*11*NR
Others receiving votes: Waunakee 6, Madison East 5, Bay Port 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Onalaska (6)*11-1*78*2
2, La Crosse Central*7-1*67*1
3, Seymour (2)*11-0*64*3
4, Hortonville*13-2*54*4
5 (tie), DeForest*9-2*42*5
5 (tie), Stoughton*11-2*42*6
7, Glendale Nicolet*9-3*20*9
8, Wisconsin Lutheran*9-3*19*8
9, New Berlin Eisenhower*10-3*18*10
10 (tie), Reedsburg*10-2*11*7
10 (tie), Monroe*10-2*11*NR
Others receiving votes: West De Pere 10, Whitefish Bay 2, Grafton 2.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Racine St. Catherine’s (8)*11-0*80*1
2, Oostburg*10-0*65*4
3, East Troy*10-1*62*T2
4, Wrightstown*12-0*59*5
5, Whitefish Bay Dominican*10-2*51*T2
6, Wisconsin Dells*11-1*40*6
7, Lake Mills*11-1*30*7
8, Delafield St. John’s NW*9-3*19*8
9, Greendale Martin Luther*9-2*18*9
10, Hartland Lake Country Luth*8-2*9*10
Others receiving votes: Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3, Lodi 2, Freedom 1, Prescott 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Cuba City (8)*11-0*80*1
2, Stratford*11-0*68*2
3, Iola-Scandinavia*10-0*57*4
4, Oshkosh Lourdes*8-1*50*5
5, Manitowoc Roncalli*10-1*49*6
6, Darlington*11-1*39*3
7, Auburndale*12-1*33*7
8, Brookfield Academy*10-3*31*8
9, Milw. Science*9-3*19*9
10, Fennimore*10-2*13*10
Others receiving votes: Neillsville 1.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Sheboygan Lutheran (8)*12-1*80*1
2, Bangor*10-0*67*T2
3, Randolph*11-0*66*T2
4, Blair-Taylor*8-1*58*4
5, Monticello*12-0*49*6
6, Almond-Bancroft*12-1*39*7
7 (tie), Chippewa Falls McDonell*10-2*26*8
7 (tie), Rib Lake*10-1*26*T9
9, Wauzeka-Steuben*9-2*19*5
10, Alma Center Lincoln*12-2*7*NR
Others receiving votes: Burlington Catholic Central 3.
