Madison La Follette leaps to No. 1 in Division 1 in Associated Press boys basketball poll

The Madison La Follette boys basketball team, which is undefeated and leads the Big Eight Conference, rose to No. 1 in Division 1 in The Associated Press boys basketball state rankings, which was released Monday.

Sun Prairie was ranked fifth in Division 1.

Waunakee and Madison East received honorable-mention recognition.

Sussex Hamilton, the previous No. 1, was third this week.

DeForest and Stoughton were tied for fifth in Division 2.

Monroe and Reedsburg were tied for 10th.

Onalaska moved up to No. 1 in Division 2, after defeating previously top-ranked La Crosse Central.

In Division 3, Lake Mills was seventh-ranked and Lodi earned honorable-mention recognition.

Wisconsin Dells was No. 6.

Racine St. Catherine's remained top-ranked, while East Troy was third.

Cuba City was atop Division 4.

Also, Darlington was sixth and Fennimore 10th.

Sheboygan Lutheran was No. 1 in Division 5.

BOYS BASKETBALL