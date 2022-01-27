Madison La Follette holds off rival Madison East

Madison La Follette coach Curtrel Robinson reminded his boys basketball team that rebounding from back-to-back Big Eight Conference losses would be a tough task.

The task was made even more difficult by a Madison East squad that was eager to grab a victory against one of its biggest rivals.

The host Lancers edged East with a 72-69 victory on Thursday night to snap that two-game losing streak.

“It was all about getting a win and getting rid of that little slump that we had,” Robinson said.

Ahmann Lewis scored 12 second-half points to secure the win for the Lancers, who are ranked eighth in Division 1 in the WisSports.net poll.

Senior wing Cameron Yahnke scored a team-high 18 points for La Follette (11-3, 9-2 Big Eight), which clinched the two-game regular-season series against East.

Senior guard Massi Malterer scored a game-high 22 points for East (8-5, 6-4), which kept things close. Malterer hit a layup with 1 minute, 24 seconds to go to tie the game at 69.

La Follette and East failed on possessions to wrestle control of the lead.

Lewis, a 6-foot guard, was hounded aggressively under the basket by East senior/guard Alessandro Malterer, who was eventually assessed a foul.

Lewis calmly drained a pair of free throws with 26.7 seconds left to put La Follette ahead 71-69.

Massi Malterer’s 3-point try for East hit the front of the rim with 18 seconds to go.

Lewis hit the front end free throw of a one-on-one situation with 7.8 seconds left to make it 72-69.

The Purgolders turned to Massi Malterer on a final long-range shot, but the effort failed in the closing seconds.

East coach Matt Miota said he was pleased with how the Purgolders regrouped to play the second half. East climbed back in contention by an aggressive focus on its 1-3-1 zone defense after the break.

Miota said the Purgolders’ lack of defense in the first half led to their demise.

“It does come down to the last possession but there were other ways that lost it for us,” Miota said. “We can’t give up 40 points in one half. That’s not acceptable.”

East freshman Clevon Easton Jr., a 6-foot-4 guard, scored 21 points.

Lancers center Quinton Lomack had a steal and finished with a layup on to give La Follette its biggest lead at 38-28 with 2:53 to go in the first half.

Yahnke scored 14 points to pace the Lancers to a 42-35 halftime lead. Kalaan Lee contributed eight points in the opening half.

The Purgolders strung together a 9-0 run capped by a short jumper from Clevon Easton Jr. that pulled East within 52-51 with 9:36 left in the game.

East took its first lead at 53-52 on an Eamonn Mulhern layup with 8:30 to go.

But the Lancers’ composure and ability to attain late-game baskets and free throws made the difference.

Robinson said he was proud of the Lancers’ determination.

“We knew it was going to be a good atmosphere with playing East, and there’s a lot of hype around the game,” Robinson said. “It was kind of a must-win as far as staying in the hunt for the conference title.

Middleton holds a one-game lead in front of La Follette for first place in the Big Eight standings.