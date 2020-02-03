Madison La Follette holds firm as No. 1 boys basketball team in Division 1 in Associated Press state rankings

All of the top-ranked teams from a week ago remained No. 1 in their respective divisions in this week's Associated Press boys basketball state rankings, which were released Monday.

The undefeated and Big Eight Conference leading Madison La Follette boys basketball team was No. 1 in Division 1.

Sun Prairie stood No. 10 in Division 1. Madison East received honorable-mention recognition.

Stoughton was No. 5 and Monroe No. 8 in Division 2. Reedsburg received honorable-mention recognition.

Onalaska was top-ranked.

In Division 3, Wisconsin Dells was sixth-ranked and Lake Mills was eighth-ranked.

Racine St. Catherine's was No. 1 in Division 3, followed by East Troy.

Cuba City was No. 1 in Division 4.

Also, Darlington was fifth-ranked and Fennimore ninth-ranked.

Sheboygan Lutheran remained atop the Division 5 poll.

BOYS*BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED*PRESS

WEEKLY*STATE*RANKINGS