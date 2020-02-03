Madison La Follette holds firm as No. 1 boys basketball team in Division 1 in Associated Press state rankings

All of the top-ranked teams from a week ago remained No. 1 in their respective divisions in this week's Associated Press boys basketball state rankings, which were released Monday.
The undefeated and Big Eight Conference leading Madison La Follette boys basketball team was No. 1 in Division 1.
Sun Prairie stood No. 10 in Division 1. Madison East received honorable-mention recognition.
Stoughton was No. 5 and Monroe No. 8 in Division 2. Reedsburg received honorable-mention recognition.
Onalaska was top-ranked.
In Division 3, Wisconsin Dells was sixth-ranked and Lake Mills was eighth-ranked.
Racine St. Catherine's was No. 1 in Division 3, followed by East Troy.
Cuba City was No. 1 in Division 4.
Also, Darlington was fifth-ranked and Fennimore ninth-ranked.
Sheboygan Lutheran remained atop the Division 5 poll.
The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of Feb. 3, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Madison La Follette (8)*14-0*80*1
2, Brookfield Central*14-1*70*2
3, Sussex Hamilton*13-1*65*3
4, Hartland Arrowhead*13-1*57*4
5, Milw. King*14-0*45*5
6, Kimberly*14-2*40*6
7, Neenah*12-2*30*7
8, Brookfield East*13-2*20*8
9, Racine Case*12-3*16*9
10, Sun Prairie*12-2*15*10
Others receiving votes: Madison East 2.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Onalaska (7)*15-1*79*1
2, Seymour (1)*15-0*67*T2
3, La Crosse Central*11-3*60*T2
4, Hortonville*15-2*59*4
5, Stoughton*13-2*46*5
6, Glendale Nicolet*12-3*41*6
7, New Berlin Eisenhower*13-3*33*8
8, Monroe*12-3*17*NR
9, Grafton*12-3*12*NR
10, New Richmond*14-3*7*NR
Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 5, River Falls 5, Wisconsin Lutheran 3, West De Pere 3, Whitefish Bay 2, Elkhorn 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Racine St. Catherine’s (8)*16-0*80*1
2, East Troy*14-1*68*2
3, Wrightstown*16-0*66*3
4, Whitefish Bay Dominican*13-2*57*4
5, Oostburg*14-1*45*5
6, Wisconsin Dells*15-1*41*6
7, Delafield St. John’s NW*13-3*31*7
8, Lake Mills*13-3*13*9
9, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran*12-3*12*8
10, Greendale Martin Luther*11-4*11*10
Others receiving votes: Freedom 6, Sheboygan Falls 5, Prescott 4, Appleton Xavier 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Cuba City (7)*14-0*79*1
2, Stratford (1)*15-0*71*2
3, Iola-Scandinavia*14-0*62*3
4, Oshkosh Lourdes*13-1*55*4
5, Darlington*15-1*44*5
6, Auburndale*15-1*42*6
7, Milw. Science*13-3*31*7
8, Manitowoc Roncalli*12-3*24*10
9, Fennimore*13-3*13*8
10, Neillsville*14-2*9*NR
Others receiving votes: Brookfield Academy 6, Shiocton 4.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Sheboygan Lutheran (8)*16-1*80*1
2, Bangor*15-0*71*2
3, Randolph*15-0*64*3
4, Monticello*16-0*57*5
5, Almond-Bancroft*15-1*45*7
6, Blair-Taylor*12-2*37*4
7, Rib Lake*13-2*32*9
8, Alma Center Lincoln*14-3*19*10
9, Chippewa Falls McDonell*12-3*18*6
10, Burlington Catholic Central*13-3*9*NR
Others receiving votes: Wauzeka-Steuben*7, Thorp*1.
