Madison La Follette crushes Madison West

At halftime, the top-ranked Madison La Follette boys basketball team had a two-point lead and coach Curtrel Robinson was concerned about his team’s offensive execution.
Robinson wanted more movement and crisper passing from the Lancers.
La Follette stormed out of the break, outscoring host Madison West 22-9 in the first 5 minutes, 42 seconds, and rolled to a 100-77 Big Eight Conference victory Friday night.
“We just talked about moving the ball better,” Lancers senior guard Ben Probst said. “We felt like we were getting good looks, but we talked about getting great shots rather than good shots.”
The conference-leading Lancers (12-0 overall, 9-0 Big Eight) outscored the Regents 59-38 in the second half and snapped a five-game winning streak for West (5-7, 3-5).
“It was our offense,” Robinson said. “We had 12 turnovers in the first half, which is kind of uncharacteristic from us. We weren’t really running offense in the first half. So, we just talked (at halftime) about running our stuff, getting better player movement, picking up play and extending that to our defense. And that worked out.”
It certainly did.
La Follette had four players score in double figures during the team’s highest scoring output this season and withstood a 38-point performance by Regents senior forward Dayne Armwald.
Senior guard Derek Gray scored a team-high 27 points for La Follette, No. 1 in Division 1 in The Associated Press poll. The 6-foot Gray had 14 points when the Lancers took a 41-39 lead into halftime.
“For me, it was just being more of a point guard and making better and more passes (in the second half), because we did need to slow it down (to run the offense more efficiently),” Gray said.
Said Regents coach Keith Stewart: “Our guards need to play with some moxie. … When you have a team with four or five guys at a time who are capable of driving, you have to have everybody locked in and ready to play some help-and-recover defense. And we didn’t do that well enough in the second half. They just drove, drove, drove. It was like a layup drill.”
Lancers senior guard Isaiah Stewart had 16 of his 24 points in the second half. Probst totaled 19 points and senior forward Dakovin Prather had 13 points before fouling out in the second half.
You have free articles remaining.
“In the first half, they came out face-guarding us,” Isaiah Stewart said. “In the second half, we came out prepared and just let the game come to us. We started swinging the ball and we got more shots up. Offense came more easily to us in the second half.”
The 6-1 Armwald scored 22 first-half points en route to his 38-point total, which Keith Stewart said was a career high. Sophomore forward James Hughes scored 10 points for West.
Armwald scored 22 of West’s first 31 points. His three-point play tied the game at 31 with 4:51 left in the first half. But 9 seconds later, he picked up his third foul and went to the bench for the rest of the first half.
“I can’t say enough about what Dayne does for us,” Keith Stewart said. “We need some people to come with him.”
The Lancers answered with six unanswered points, including a three-point play by Isaiah Stewart and senior David Gray’s layup, and took a 37-31 lead before the Regents closed within two at halftime.
“We knew we didn’t play our best and Dayne Armwald had a great first half,” Robinson said. “We just wanted to run some better offense. … We wanted to break them down offensively, move the ball, share the ball, and we made some shots (in the second half).”
La Follette defeated West for the second time this season, after claiming a 58-55 decision Dec. 6 in the league opener for both teams.
“It feels great,” Derek Gray said. “We just have to keep working.”
Madison La Follette 41 59 — 100
Madison West 39 38 — 77
MADISON LA FOLLETTE (fg-ft-fta pts) — Der. Gray 10 6-8 27, Dav. Gray 3 0-0 6, Stewart 9 4-6 24, Probst 5 8-12 19, Gibbs 1 1-2 3, Sims 0 1-2 1, Prather 6 1-3 13, Roth 1 1-2 3, Onyefulumno 0 0-2 0, Riak 1 2-2 4, Schlough 0 0-0 0. Totals 36 24-39 100.
MADISON WEST — Hansen 2 1-2 5, Jacobs 2 0-0 5, Davis 1 0-0 2, Bowman 3 3-3 9, Wirschhoff 0 0-0 0, Berry 1 1-3 3, Richmond 0 0-0 0, McGrath 2 0-0 5, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hughes 3 2-2 10, Armwald 14 8-11 38. Totals 28 15-21 77.
3-point goals — MLF 4 (Stewart 2, De. Gray 1, Probst 1); MW 6 (Hughes 2, Armwald 2, Jacobs 1, McGrath 1). Total fouls — MLF 19; MW 26. Fouled out — Prather.