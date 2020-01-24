Madison La Follette crushes Madison West

Senior guard Derek Gray scored a team-high 27 points for La Follette, No. 1 in Division 1 in The Associated Press poll. The 6-foot Gray had 14 points when the Lancers took a 41-39 lead into halftime.

“For me, it was just being more of a point guard and making better and more passes (in the second half), because we did need to slow it down (to run the offense more efficiently),” Gray said.

Said Regents coach Keith Stewart: “Our guards need to play with some moxie. … When you have a team with four or five guys at a time who are capable of driving, you have to have everybody locked in and ready to play some help-and-recover defense. And we didn’t do that well enough in the second half. They just drove, drove, drove. It was like a layup drill.”

Lancers senior guard Isaiah Stewart had 16 of his 24 points in the second half. Probst totaled 19 points and senior forward Dakovin Prather had 13 points before fouling out in the second half.

“In the first half, they came out face-guarding us,” Isaiah Stewart said. “In the second half, we came out prepared and just let the game come to us. We started swinging the ball and we got more shots up. Offense came more easily to us in the second half.”