Madison La Follette boys basketball team remains No. 1 in Division 1 in Associated Press poll

The undefeated Madison La Follette boys basketball team remained top-ranked in Division 1 in The Associated Press state rankings, which were released Monday night.

Sun Prairie was No. 10 and Madison Memorial received honorable-mention recognition in Division 1 in the boys state rankings.

Stoughton was fifth-ranked and DeForest ninth-ranked in Division 2. Monroe and Reedsburg earned honorable-mention recognition.

Onalaska was No. 1 in Division 2.

In Division 3, Lake Mills was ninth. Lodi was an honorable-mention choice.

Also, Wisconsin Dells was sixth.

Racine St. Catherine's remained No. 1 in Division 3. East Troy was second.

Cuba City stayed atop Division 4.

Also, Darlington was fifth.

In Division 5, Sheboygan Lutheran was No. 1. Randolph was third.

