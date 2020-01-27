Madison La Follette boys basketball team remains No. 1 in Division 1 in Associated Press poll

The undefeated Madison La Follette boys basketball team remained top-ranked in Division 1 in The Associated Press state rankings, which were released Monday night.
Sun Prairie was No. 10 and Madison Memorial received honorable-mention recognition in Division 1 in the boys state rankings.
Stoughton was fifth-ranked and DeForest ninth-ranked in Division 2. Monroe and Reedsburg earned honorable-mention recognition.
Onalaska was No. 1 in Division 2.
In Division 3, Lake Mills was ninth. Lodi was an honorable-mention choice.
Also, Wisconsin Dells was sixth.
Racine St. Catherine's remained No. 1 in Division 3. East Troy was second.
Cuba City stayed atop Division 4.
Also, Darlington was fifth.
In Division 5, Sheboygan Lutheran was No. 1. Randolph was third.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press state boys basketball poll for the week of Jan, 27, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Madison La Follette (8)*12-0*80*1
2, Brookfield Central*12-1*72*2
3, Sussex Hamilton*11-1*63*3
4, Hartland Arrowhead*11-1*51*4
5, Milwaukee King*13-0*44*7
6, Kimberly*13-2*41*6
7, Neenah*10-2*33*8
8, Brookfield East*12-2*21*10
9, Racine Case*11-3*17*NR
10, Sun Prairie*9-2*12*5
Others receiving votes: Madison Memorial 3, Bay Port 2, Hudson 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Onalaska (7)*13-1*79*1
2, Seymour (1)*13-0*64*3
2, La Crosse Central*9-3*64*2
4, Hortonville*14-2*57*4
5, Stoughton*12-2*50*T5
6, Glendale Nicolet*10-3*35*7
7, Wisconsin Lutheran*10-3*25*8
8, New Berlin Eisenhower*11-3*23*9
9, DeForest*9-3*17*T5
10, West De Pere*12-2*11*NR
You have free articles remaining.
Others receiving votes: Monroe 6, Grafton 4, New Richmond 2, Reedsburg 2, Wauwatosa West 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Racine St. Catherine’s (8)*14-0*80*1
2, East Troy*12-1*67*3
3, Wrightstown*14-0*66*4
4, Whitefish Bay Dominican*11-2*54*5
5, Oostburg*12-1*50*2
6, Wisconsin Dells*13-1*42*6
7, Delafield St. John's NW*11-3*25*8
8, Hartland Lake Ctry Luth*11-2*23*10
9, Lake Mills*12-2*17*7
10, Greendale Martin Luther*10-3*6*9
Others receiving votes: Prescott 4, Freedom 2, Sheboygan Falls 2, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1, Lodi 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Cuba City (8)*13-0*80*1
2, Stratford*13-0*70*2
3, Iola-Scandinavia*12-0*62*3
4, Oshkosh Lourdes*10-1*55*4
5, Darlington*13-1*43*6
6, Auburndale*14-1*39*7
7, Milw. Science*12-3*31*9
8, Fennimore*12-2*23*10
9, Brookfield Academy*11-4*15*8
10, Manitowoc Roncalli*10-3*13*5
Others receiving votes: Neillsville 7, Shiocton 2.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Sheboygan Lutheran (8)*14-1*80*1
2, Bangor*12-0*70*2
3, Randolph*12-0*62*3
4, Blair-Taylor*10-1*57*4
5, Monticello*14-0*51*5
6, Chippewa Falls McDonell*12-2*33*7
7, Almond-Bancroft*14-1*26*6
8, Wauzeka-Steuben*11-2*22*9
9, Rib Lake*11-2*19*8
10, Alma Center Lincoln*13-3*11*10
Others receiving votes: Burlington Catholic Central 9.
-- agate, Art Kabelowsky