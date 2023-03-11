OREGON — The Madison Edgewood and Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball teams had the same goal Saturday night: Win and secure the school’s second state tournament appearance.

For Edgewood, the quest was for another state trip after winning a WIAA state championship in 2002.

Lakeside Lutheran senior guard Levi Birkholz and the Warriors, however, were on their own mission and held off the Crusaders 68-65 in a WIAA Division 3 sectional championship game at Oregon High School.

The 6-foot-4 Birkholz, who’s committed to The Citadel, scored 41 points — two off his career best — in leading the Warriors (25-3), the No. 2 seed on their side of the sectional bracket, to their 10th consecutive victory and a spot in Thursday’s Division 3 state semifinals at the Kohl Center.

“I felt like we did the best we could,” said Edgewood senior guard Lucas Shulla Cose, who led the Crusaders with 23 points. “We stuck to the game plan. … I’m proud of this group of guys. I’m going to cherish that I got to play with these guys. … We knew we had to stop Levi Birkholz. He was really good. We tried a bunch of guys on him. It was hard stopping him. It felt like never missed.”

Birkholz, one of six finalists for the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s Mr. Basketball Award, scored 25 points in the first half when the Warriors took a 35-31 lead.

“A lot of us have played together since fifth grade, so it’s just a dream come true, for sure,” Birkholz said.

Said Edgewood coach Reggie Patterson: “I played at Mississippi State. Any time there’s a Division I player on the court and they start scoring, that basket just opens up for them.”

Senior guard Al Deang added 10 points for Edgewood (18-10), the top seed on the other side of the bracket, which rallied from a 13-point deficit with 14 minutes, 19 seconds left in the second half and had a last 3-point shot attempt to tie in regulation.

Lakeside Lutheran senior forward Ethan Schuetz, who had 11 points, made two free throws with 23.7 seconds remaining — increasing the Warriors’ lead to 66-61.

Crusaders senior guard Mateo Jimenez made the first of two free throws with 12.9 seconds left. He missed the second, but the 6-3 Deang grabbed the offensive rebound. Deang passed it back to Jimenez, who made a 3-point shot with 8.4 seconds to play, pulling Edgewood within 66-65.

Shuetz converted two more free throws with 7.1 seconds to play, putting the Warriors ahead by three. Edgewood junior guard Rex Lamb, who scored nine points, missed a 3-point shot from the left wing as time expired.

And Lakeside Lutheran had its first state trip since 2011.

“It means everything,” Lakeside Lutheran coach Todd Jahns said. “It’s every kid’s dream. We have a group of seniors that have been together and they have through the wars. Collectively, they have won over 70 games together. … Last Saturday, winning (the regional title) against our rival Lake Mills, was like a huge burden lifted and now they are playing freely. But to get that crowning achievement is a dream come true and special.”

Jahns said Birkholz has made a point of involving the entire team in games this season. On Saturday night, Birkholz took over.

“Tonight we needed him and tonight he put the team on his back,” Jahns said. “He made plays and he defended.”

Lakeside Lutheran defeated Edgewood 54-41 in a regular-season meeting Dec. 10 in Lake Mills. Lakeside Lutheran finished 10th in Division 3 in The Associated Press state rankings and in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll.

“It’s a special group of kids right here,” said Patterson, who was in his first year as the Crusaders’ coach. “They played as hard as they could. … The players did everything we asked them to do.”

Edgewood, under the direction of then-coach Chris Zwettler, won the Division 2 state title in 2002 with a 62-38 victory over Seymour in the final. That was a big season for teams in south central Wisconsin as Madison La Follette (Division 1), Marshall (3) and Randolph (4) also won state titles.

Lakeside Lutheran lost to eventual state champion La Crosse Aquinas 85-52 in a Division 3 state semifinal in 2011.

Edgewood defeated Beloit Turner 76-62 in Thursday night’s sectional semifinal at Janesville Craig. Deang led the way with 18 points.

Lakeside Lutheran advanced to Saturday’s game with a 49-46 sectional semifinal overtime victory over Columbus on Thursday night in Portage. Birkholz led Lakeside Lutheran with 21 points.

