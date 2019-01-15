Madison Edgewood senior Michael Meriggioli has orally committed for men’s basketball to NCAA Division III St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, according to a Twitter announcement from Crusader athletics.
The 6-foot-5 Meriggioli can play guard or forward for the Crusaders boys basketball team. He was a second-team all-conference selection in the Badger South Conference last season as a junior.
Crusader athletics tweeted: “Congrats to Edgewood’s very own 2019 G/F Michael Meriggioli as he has committed to NCAA Division III St. Olaf College in Minnesota. Not only is St. Olaf getting a strong player, but more importantly they are adding an even better person. Crusader nation is proud of you Michael!”