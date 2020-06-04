Madison East senior Keonte Jones makes college choice for men's basketball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison East senior Keonte Jones announced Thursday on Twitter that he has committed to Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri, and plans to play men’s college basketball.

Jones, a 6-foot-3 guard/forward, helped lead Madison East to a WIAA Division 1 sectional final against Madison La Follette. However, that game wasn’t played because the WIAA canceled the rest of the boys tournament due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madison East, coached by Matt Miota, finished 20-4 overall, including 16-2 in the Big Eight Conference. The Purgolders finished second in league play, one game behind conference champion La Follette.

Jones was a first-team selection on the all-conference team and was the Big Eight defensive player of the year.

Jones was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019-20 All-Area boys basketball team.

Jones was a third-team choice on The Associated Press All-State team. He also was named the senior defensive player of the year by WisSports.net.

He averaged about 15 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocked shots per game, and shot 58% from the field.