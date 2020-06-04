You are the owner of this article.
Madison East senior Keonte Jones makes college choice for men's basketball
Madison East senior Keonte Jones announced Thursday on Twitter that he has committed to Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri, and plans to play men’s college basketball.

Jones, a 6-foot-3 guard/forward, helped lead Madison East to a WIAA Division 1 sectional final against Madison La Follette. However, that game wasn’t played because the WIAA canceled the rest of the boys tournament due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madison East, coached by Matt Miota, finished 20-4 overall, including 16-2 in the Big Eight Conference. The Purgolders finished second in league play, one game behind conference champion La Follette.

Jones was a first-team selection on the all-conference team and was the Big Eight defensive player of the year.

Jones was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019-20 All-Area boys basketball team.

Jones was a third-team choice on The Associated Press All-State team. He also was named the senior defensive player of the year by WisSports.net.

He averaged about 15 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocked shots per game, and shot 58% from the field.

Jones had 22 points, seven rebounds and six blocked shots in a 90-85 overtime victory over La Follette during the regular season — the Lancers’ only loss.

Jones had 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots in East’s 73-52 victory over Oconomowoc in a Division 1 sectional semifinal.

Jones tweeted: “First I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches for putting me in the position I’m in today. My 4 years at Madison East forever changed me for the better and I couldn’t have asked for more, although our senior season was cut short due to the pandemic. I know my brothers & I would’ve held that gold ball.

“I appreciate all the love and support and I thank all the coaches that came out to recruit me. After long conversations and thinking it over, I’ve decided I will be continuing my education and basketball career at Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri. I’m very thankful for the opportunity and can’t wait to show what I can bring to the table.”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

