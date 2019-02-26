Try 1 month for 99¢
Madison-Memorial-at-East-Wisconsin-high-school-basketball-01-H1A0119-12042018203852

East's Damontae Thompson cuts by Memorial's Cade Ellingson, as Madison Memorial takes on Madison East in Wisconsin Big Eight Conference boys high school basketball on Tuesday, 12/4/18, at East High School

 Greg Dixon Photo

Madison East senior Damontae Thompson was named the Big Eight Conference boys basketball player of the year, according to a vote of the league coaches and released on Tuesday.

Anthony Washington of Madison East was the defensive player of the year.

Madison East's Matt Miota was selected as coach of the year.

Madison East, which was top-ranked in Division 1 in the final Associated Press state rankings this week, was the Big Eight champion.

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE

Boys basketball all-conference team

FIRST TEAM

Damontae Thompson, Madison East, sr., guard

Anthony Washington, Madison East, jr., guard

Troy Reeves, Madison La Follette, sr., guard

Cade Ellingson, Madison Memorial, sr., guard

Brock Voigt, Sun Prairie, sr., forward

SECOND TEAM

Cliff McCray, Madison West, sr., guard

Ben Probst, Madison La Follette, jr., guard/forward

Aaron Leverson, Janesville Craig, sr., guard

Ryan Van Handel, Verona, sr., forward

Sam Close, Middleton, sr., guard

THIRD TEAM

Jack Huml, Janesville Craig, sr., guard

Keonte Jones, Madison East, jr., guard

Nick Caropreso, Madison Memorial, sr., forward

Tremar Curry, Janesville Parker, sr., guard

Dayne Armwald, Madison West, jr., forward

AWARDS

Player of the year — Damontae Thompson, Madison East, sr., guard

Defensive player of the year — Anthony Washington, Madison East, jr., guard

Coach of the year — Matt Miota, Madison East

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments