Madison East senior Damontae Thompson was named the Big Eight Conference boys basketball player of the year, according to a vote of the league coaches and released on Tuesday.
Anthony Washington of Madison East was the defensive player of the year.
Madison East's Matt Miota was selected as coach of the year.
Madison East, which was top-ranked in Division 1 in the final Associated Press state rankings this week, was the Big Eight champion.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
Boys basketball all-conference team
FIRST TEAM
Damontae Thompson, Madison East, sr., guard
Anthony Washington, Madison East, jr., guard
Troy Reeves, Madison La Follette, sr., guard
Cade Ellingson, Madison Memorial, sr., guard
Brock Voigt, Sun Prairie, sr., forward
SECOND TEAM
Cliff McCray, Madison West, sr., guard
Ben Probst, Madison La Follette, jr., guard/forward
Aaron Leverson, Janesville Craig, sr., guard
Ryan Van Handel, Verona, sr., forward
Sam Close, Middleton, sr., guard
THIRD TEAM
Jack Huml, Janesville Craig, sr., guard
Keonte Jones, Madison East, jr., guard
Nick Caropreso, Madison Memorial, sr., forward
Tremar Curry, Janesville Parker, sr., guard
Dayne Armwald, Madison West, jr., forward
AWARDS
Player of the year — Damontae Thompson, Madison East, sr., guard
Defensive player of the year — Anthony Washington, Madison East, jr., guard
Coach of the year — Matt Miota, Madison East