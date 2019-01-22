Try 1 month for 99¢
The Brookfield Central boys basketball team took over the top spot in Division 1 in The Associated Press state rankings after Madison East was upended by Madison West last Friday.

Madison East dropped from first to third, behind Brookfield Central and second-ranked Sussex Hamilton.

Madison La Follette climbed into the Division 1 poll at No. 9 after defeating Madison Memorial 63-61 on Troy Reeves’ 10-foot jumper with 2.6 seconds remaining last Friday at La Follette. Madison Memorial was ranked 10th.

Mount Horeb was ranked No. 8 in Division 2. The Vikings won the Badger Conference Challenge first-place game over Oregon 82-61 Saturday in Waunakee.

Glendale Nicolet remained No. 1 in Division 2. East Troy was seventh.

Lake Mills, which knocked off Lakeside Lutheran on Matt Johnson’s half-court 3-point shot last week, was ranked No. 8 in Division 3. Lakeside Lutheran received honorable-mention recognition.

Greendale Martin Luther was No. 1 in Division 3. Platteville was seventh.

In Division 4, New Glarus was No. 7 and Mineral Point No. 9.

Manitowoc Roncalli was No. 1 in Division 4. Fennimore was No. 10. 

Sheboygan Lutheran was top-ranked in Division 5.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press state high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan, 22, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW

1, Brookfield Central (2)*11-1*91*4

2, Sussex Hamilton (5)*10-3*88*2

3, Madison East (3)*14-1*84*1

4, Waukesha West*14-1*75*5

5, Kimberly*12-2*57*3

6, Mequon Homestead*11-2*42*7

7, Hartland Arrowhead*11-3*36*6

8, Brookfield East*9-3*30*8

9, Madison La Follette*11-3*27*NR

10, Madison Memorial*9-3*10*9

Others receiving votes: Racine Park 4, West Allis Central 4, Appleton West 2.

DIVISION 2

Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW

1, Glendale Nicolet (10)*13-1*100*1

2, La Crosse Central*11-1*89*2

3, Green Bay Southwest*13-0*80*3

4, Westosha Central*11-1*66*T4

5, Milw. Washington*10-4*59*T4

6, Onalaska*10-2*44*6

7, East Troy*11-1*37*7

8, Mount Horeb*12-3*22*10

9, Milw. Madison*11-3*19*9

10, tie, Kaukauna*11-3*17*8

10, tie, Milw. Bay View*12-1*17*UR

DIVISION 3

Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW

1, Greendale Martin Luth. (9)*12-2*99*1

2, Waupun (1)*11-1*89*2

3, Delafield St. John’s NW*10-1*77*3

4, Hartland Lake Ctry Luth*10-2*63*4

5 (tie), Racine St, Catherine's*11-3*59*5

5 (tie), Stratford*13-0*59*6

7, Platteville*10-3*27*10

8, Lake Mills*11-3*22*NR

9, Brookfield Academy*9-3*18*7

10, Whitefish Bay Dominican*9-5*12*8

Others receiving votes: Freedom 10, Lakeside Lutheran 9, Brussels Southern Door 4, Wrightstown 2.

DIVISION 4

Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW

1, Manitowoc Roncalli (10)*14-0*100*1

2, Darlington*13-0*86*2

3, Clear Lake*13-0*80*3

4, Oshkosh Lourdes*11-1*67*4

5, Iola-Scandinavia*13-0*66*5

6, Howards Grove*13-1*43*8

7, New Glarus*12-2*41*7

8, Osseo-Fairchild*12-1*27*9

9, Mineral Point*9-4*20*6

10, Fennimore*10-2*12*NR

Others receiving votes: Cameron 3, Marathon 3, Kohler 1, Colfax 1.

DIVISION 5

Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW

1, Sheboygan Luth. (10)*15-0*100*1

2, Randolph*13-0*89*2

3, Bangor*11-1*70*4

4, Blair-Taylor*13-0*69*5

5, Marshfield Columbus*13-1*57*6

6, Hustisford*12-1*48*3

7, Wauzeka-Steuben*13-1*45*7

8, Potosi*10-1*37*8

9, Almond-Bancroft*11-2*22*9

10, Wild Rose*11-3*7*NR

Others receiving votes: Rio 2, Shullsburg 1, Athens 1, Williams Bay Faith Christian 1, Phelps 1.

