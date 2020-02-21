Madison East hands top-ranked Madison La Follette boys basketball team first loss

Keonte Jones might not play. Keonte Jones might not be his usual self if he does.
Those weren’t just the thoughts of the Madison East coaches or Purgolders fans heading into Friday night’s Big Eight Conference boys basketball showdown with top-ranked and undefeated Madison La Follette.
Jones doubted his availability, too, after suffering a right knee injury in his team’s previous game against Sun Prairie.
While the senior ultimately felt good enough to play, he did not envision the performance he put forth, ending a rival’s unbeaten season by sparking visiting East's 90-85 overtime victory.
“I wasn't expecting to do much,” Jones said. “I was really trying to just go to the bucket and dish. I wasn't trying to go all in and get banged up again. La Follette is an aggressive team, so you don't know what could happen.”
La Follette was aggressive, but the Lancers (19-1, 16-1 Big Eight) couldn't outdo Jones and his strong supporting cast, particularly in the second half.
Jones scored 16 of his 20 points after the break and in overtime, including two rim assaults in the final 35 seconds of regulation that forced overtime.
Jones’ latter run to the rim came with East trailing 77-75 and less than 5 seconds to play. He drove right and finished over multiple defenders, who were left stunned as the ball fell through the net with 3.2 seconds left, forcing OT.
“They kept giving me the ball, so I had to go get it,” Jones said.
Jones' only points in overtime came on two free throws, but those points helped East (16-4, 15-2) build a six-point lead with 1:50 to play that proved too much for the Lancers to overcome.
You have free articles remaining.
“I wasn't worried about him not playing, I was worried about his health,” East coach Matt Miota said. “Yes, it's a rivalry, It's a big conference game, but we need him in a couple of weeks. I just wanted to make sure he was healthy, but his heart, his guts — I’ve never coached a tougher kid.
“To want the ball in the finish like that — he definitely wasn’t 100 percent.”
Jones was outstanding, but East received a plethora of strong performances crucial to overcoming a seven-point deficit in the second half.
Anthony Washington scored a game-high 23 points for the Purgolders. Michael McIntosh (13) and Jalonzo Jackson (9) combined to score 22 bench points for East, and David McKinley (11), Jevan Boyton (8) and Marcus Justice (6) all hit tough shots.
East’s victory avenged a 71-61 defeat against La Follette last month and prevented the Lancers from clinching the outright Big Eight championship.
La Follette can still claim the outright title with a win over Middleton on Thursday, but East definitely put any victory parade on hold.
East is 10-1 in its past 11 games. Miota said he feels the team picking up momentum, and Jones said the Purgolders aren’t finished.
“Hungry, just hungry,” Jones said. “We’re not done yet.”
Five Lancers scored in double figures, led by Isaiah Stewart’s 20 points. Derek Gray added 19 points, Ben Probst 17, Dakovin Prather 12 and Juok Riak 11.
Riak slammed home multiple dunks that brought deafening cheers into a packed gymnasium.
Many people hoping to attend Friday’s contest were sent home disappointed because the facility was already at capacity during the junior varsity game.