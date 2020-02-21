Madison East hands top-ranked Madison La Follette boys basketball team first loss

Keonte Jones might not play. Keonte Jones might not be his usual self if he does.

Those weren’t just the thoughts of the Madison East coaches or Purgolders fans heading into Friday night’s Big Eight Conference boys basketball showdown with top-ranked and undefeated Madison La Follette.

Jones doubted his availability, too, after suffering a right knee injury in his team’s previous game against Sun Prairie.

While the senior ultimately felt good enough to play, he did not envision the performance he put forth, ending a rival’s unbeaten season by sparking visiting East's 90-85 overtime victory.

“I wasn't expecting to do much,” Jones said. “I was really trying to just go to the bucket and dish. I wasn't trying to go all in and get banged up again. La Follette is an aggressive team, so you don't know what could happen.”

La Follette was aggressive, but the Lancers (19-1, 16-1 Big Eight) couldn't outdo Jones and his strong supporting cast, particularly in the second half.

Jones scored 16 of his 20 points after the break and in overtime, including two rim assaults in the final 35 seconds of regulation that forced overtime.